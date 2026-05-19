EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's $499 Gold-Plated 'MAGA Phone' is Sparking Huge Mutiny Amongst 'Dementia-Addled' Prez's Diehard Supporters — And It's All About China
May 19 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing a huge backlash from some of his most loyal supporters after the long-delayed launch of his $499 gold-plated MAGA smartphone reignited accusations the "patriotic" device may actually be linked to Chinese manufacturing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversial handset, marketed through Trump Mobile, is finally due to ship to customers this week after months of criticism, confusion, and mounting frustration over what critics have branded a "cheap overseas knockoff wrapped in American flag rhetoric."
'Glorified Chinese Import Dipped In Gold Paint'
The flashy 'T1' smartphone was originally unveiled with promises it reflected American manufacturing values and would appeal to Trump's fiercely nationalist political base.
But scrutiny intensified after analysts questioned whether the device could realistically be produced in the United States at the advertised price point. Specifications for the phone appeared similar to lower-cost Android devices already circulating on the global market, while wording on the Trump Mobile website quietly shifted from emphasizing domestic manufacturing to stating the phone had merely been "designed with American values in mind."
Trump Mobile CEO Pat O’Brien confirmed pre-ordered devices "are starting to be delivered to customers this week" after lengthy delays that affected an estimated 590,000 buyers who had each placed $100 deposits toward the device.
But one source told us the rollout had sparked "a huge mutiny among supporters who feel conned by all the secrecy around where the phone is actually coming from."
They added: "People backed this product because they believed it represented American manufacturing and Trump-style patriotism. Instead, many now think they are getting a glorified Chinese import dipped in gold paint."
Delivery Delays Defended as Fine Print Sparks Fury
O’Brien defended the delayed launch and insisted the setbacks were tied to the challenges of introducing a new smartphone to the market.
He added: "The demand has been incredibly high and we wanted to ensure quality checks were completed before shipping."
Customers are now expected to receive updates as the first wave of devices begins arriving. Trump Mobile has also faced criticism after terms and conditions on its website were quietly updated last month.
According to the revised language, customer deposits "do not guarantee" a phone will actually be made available for purchase.
Instead, deposits are described as offering consumers a "conditional opportunity" to buy the device should the company ultimately decide to release it.
Critics seized on the revised wording as evidence the launch had become increasingly chaotic behind the scenes.
MAGA Base Outraged Over Chinese Production Concerns
Another source familiar with the backlash said supporters were particularly angered by the perception the phone’s branding leaned heavily on anti-China rhetoric – while potentially relying on Chinese production lines.
Our source said: "For diehard MAGA voters, China is not just another country – it is a political symbol.
"That is why this issue has exploded among Trump’s own base. There's real outrage, it does not seem to be an 'all-American' device."
The controversy has emerged during heightened geopolitical tensions involving China, Russia, and the United States.
Russian despot Putin is set for a two-day trip to Beijing this week to meet China's president Xi Jinping amid deepening economic and political ties between Moscow and Beijing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and growing Western sanctions against the Kremlin.
Unresolved Disputes Loom Over Superpower Coexistence
And following Trump's recent state visit to Beijing, geopolitical and economic tensions between the United States and China remain highly volatile, primarily driven by escalating friction over Taiwan, the US president's ongoing war in Iran, artificial intelligence supremacy, and unresolved trade disputes.
While both Trump and Xi Jinping publicly projected a "reset in relations" swathed in diplomatic pageantry, their China summit yielded few concrete achievements and left the world's two largest economies in a state of highly uncertain competitive coexistence.
It comes as rumors mount Trump is addled with a string of illnesses.
His age, weight, lifestyle, and history of heart disease keep raising questions about his physical health – with some psychiatrists and other experts speculating Trump "may have mental health impairments, such as dementia (like his father), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or narcissistic personality disorder."