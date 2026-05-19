EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's $499 Gold-Plated 'MAGA Phone' is Sparking Huge Mutiny Amongst 'Dementia-Addled' Prez's Diehard Supporters — And It's All About China

RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversial handset, marketed through Trump Mobile, is finally due to ship to customers this week after months of criticism, confusion, and mounting frustration over what critics have branded a "cheap overseas knockoff wrapped in American flag rhetoric."

Donald Trump is facing a huge backlash from some of his most loyal supporters after the long-delayed launch of his $499 gold-plated MAGA smartphone reignited accusations the "patriotic" device may actually be linked to Chinese manufacturing.

The flashy 'T1' smartphone was originally unveiled with promises it reflected American manufacturing values and would appeal to Trump's fiercely nationalist political base.

But scrutiny intensified after analysts questioned whether the device could realistically be produced in the United States at the advertised price point. Specifications for the phone appeared similar to lower-cost Android devices already circulating on the global market, while wording on the Trump Mobile website quietly shifted from emphasizing domestic manufacturing to stating the phone had merely been "designed with American values in mind."

Trump Mobile CEO Pat O’Brien confirmed pre-ordered devices "are starting to be delivered to customers this week" after lengthy delays that affected an estimated 590,000 buyers who had each placed $100 deposits toward the device.

But one source told us the rollout had sparked "a huge mutiny among supporters who feel conned by all the secrecy around where the phone is actually coming from."

They added: "People backed this product because they believed it represented American manufacturing and Trump-style patriotism. Instead, many now think they are getting a glorified Chinese import dipped in gold paint."