EXCLUSIVE: Rocker Facing the Music — Radar Reveals Full Story of Steven Tyler Being Called to Court to Face Child Sex Assault Allegations
May 26 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler is finally getting his day in court to face horrific claims involving a minor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former 'American Idol' judge is accused of grooming and impregnating his "almost teen bride" more than 50 years ago – when he was 25 and she was just 16.
Steven Tyler Abuse Case Advances
Julia Misley filed her civil suit under a California law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for 1970s-era sex attack allegations – and now a judge has ruled the case will go to trial in August.
In her filing, Misley claimed the now 78-year-old 'Dream On' singer was a lust-crazed fiend who convinced her mother to give him custody so he could legally take her over state lines.
Her suit also argues Tyler admitted to the alleged crimes when he wrote about an underaged girl he called Diana in his 2011 memoir, 'Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?'
"She was sixteen, knew how to nasty," the rock god wrote. "Her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody.
"Being twenty-six and she – sexy as hell – a cute skinny little tomboy dressed up as Little Bo Peep. She was my partner in crimes of passion ... I was so in love I almost took a teen bride."
Judge Greenlights Part Of Lawsuit
A judge has dismissed most of the case, citing the statute of limitations in Massachusetts, where the pair lived during their three-year relationship.
But they allegedly crossed state lines while Aerosmith toured and since California law allows a "lookback window" that suspends the statute of limitations, a portion of the case will be tried.
Steven Tyler Scores Partial Legal Victory
"This is a massive win for Steven Tyler," said his lawyer, David Long-Daniels. "The court has decided that only one night, 50-plus years ago, out of a three-year relationship is allowed to remain."
In previous court documents, Tyler has denied the allegations and attempted to get the entire case dismissed.
But Misley's attorney, Jeff Anderson, said: "It is time for justice and for Tyler to be held accountable by a jury."