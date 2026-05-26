EXCLUSIVE: Rocker Facing the Music — Radar Reveals Full Story of Steven Tyler Being Called to Court to Face Child Sex Assault Allegations

Julia Misley filed her civil suit under a California law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for 1970s-era sex attack allegations – and now a judge has ruled the case will go to trial in August.

In her filing, Misley claimed the now 78-year-old 'Dream On' singer was a lust-crazed fiend who convinced her mother to give him custody so he could legally take her over state lines.

Her suit also argues Tyler admitted to the alleged crimes when he wrote about an underaged girl he called Diana in his 2011 memoir, 'Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?'

"She was sixteen, knew how to nasty," the rock god wrote. "Her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody.

"Being twenty-six and she – sexy as hell – a cute skinny little tomboy dressed up as Little Bo Peep. She was my partner in crimes of passion ... I was so in love I almost took a teen bride."