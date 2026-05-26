EXCLUSIVE: What's Wrong With Ronnie Ortiz-Magro? Pals Fear the Worst After 'Jersey Shore' Star's Recent Appearance

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reportedly showed up inebriated to promotional events for the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, including one when he was allegedly so wasted he had to be escorted off the red carpet, sparking new fears for his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 40-year-old reality star, who's long struggled with substance abuse, has reportedly been sober since taking a step back from the MTV hit in 2021 to seek treatment.

But recent incidents have people close to him wondering if he hasn't relapsed.