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Home > Exclusives > Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
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EXCLUSIVE: What's Wrong With Ronnie Ortiz-Magro? Pals Fear the Worst After 'Jersey Shore' Star's Recent Appearance

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Source: MEGA

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has once again sparked health concerns.

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May 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reportedly showed up inebriated to promotional events for the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, including one when he was allegedly so wasted he had to be escorted off the red carpet, sparking new fears for his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 40-year-old reality star, who's long struggled with substance abuse, has reportedly been sober since taking a step back from the MTV hit in 2021 to seek treatment.

But recent incidents have people close to him wondering if he hasn't relapsed.

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Concerning Appearance

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reportedly appeared to nod off during a SiriusXM interview promoting 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.'
Source: MEGA

Ortiz-Magro reportedly appeared to nod off during a SiriusXM interview promoting 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.'

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On April 21, during a Q&A at SiriusXM's New York City studios, the Bronx-born musclehead appeared to nod off mid-interview.

Then two days later, at a party for the Jersey Shore spinoff's season 9 premiere at a Manhattan nightclub, the volatile star posed for photos with the rest of the cast but then was escorted from the red carpet because he "was too messed up to do any interviews," a source confided.

Days later, he posted a cryptic message to Instagram Stories that seemed to describe his mental state.

"High functioning depression is waking up each day with a face that works but a heart that doesn't, doing everything you're supposed to do while feeling nothing inside," he wrote.

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Dark Past

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Photo of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Source: MEGA

Ortiz-Magro was escorted off a Manhattan red carpet ahead of the 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' season 9 premiere, sources claimed..

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As fans of the show know, the recent troubling incidents are only the latest in a long-running saga of toxic drama involving Ortiz-Magro – who has clashed with castmates Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and ex-girlfriend Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola since the original Jersey Shore premiered in 2009.

Ortiz-Magro has been busted twice for domestic violence, first in 2019 in a fight involving then-girlfriend Jen Harley (the mother of his daughter, Ariana), then two years later after an altercation with then-fiancée Saffire Matos.

He received 36 months' probation in the first case and completed a year-long domestic violence program in the second.

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Photo of Jenni 'JWOww' Farley
Source: MEGA

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley is among the castmates Ortiz-Magro has clashed with since 'Jersey Shore' debuted in 2009.

Since those arrests, the well-tanned gym rat has claimed to be sober, which sources said helped pave the way for him to rejoin Family Vacation in 2023, despite reservations from his castmates.

"And who can blame them," asked one insider. "They're likely shell-shocked and traumatized from his temper, drinking, and emotional instability. That's why they're assuredly so sensitive to what seems very much like him going down the tubes, again, in public."

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