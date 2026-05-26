Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Reese Witherspoon
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon 'Gets Blessing of Ex Ryan Phillippe' for Red-Hot Romance With Oliver Haarmann

Reese Witherspoon allegedly has Ryan Phillippe's approval for her romance with Oliver Haarmann.
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon allegedly has Ryan Phillippe's approval for her romance with Oliver Haarmann.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 26 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon's red-hot romance with Oliver Haarmann has earned the blessing of her ex-hubby Ryan Phillippe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 'Morning Show' star – who shares daughter Ava, 26, and son Deacon, 22, with Ryan – has been dating the German financier, 58, since the summer of 2024 and Phillippe has completely accepted him.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Phillippe’s Wild Days Over

Article continues below advertisement
Ryan Phillippe reportedly supports Reese Witherspoon's relationship with German financier Oliver Haarmann after the couple began dating in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Phillippe allegedly supports Reese Witherspoon's relationship with German financier Oliver Haarmann after the couple began dating in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

"Now that Ryan is 51 and his kids with Reese are young adults, he shows absolutely no trace of the bad-boy persona that made him famous as a young actor," said a source. "He's a mature, humble, solid guy with an amazing sense of humor. Even Reese can't say enough about what an awesome dad he turned out to be.

"For his part, Ryan is cheering on Reese's relationship with Oliver, who's integrated himself into her family."

But sources said Phillippe – who will be a regular on the upcoming second season of 9-1-1: Nashville – wasn't as thrilled with 50-year-old Reese's ex-hubby Jim Toth.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Approves Reese’s New Romance

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
prince harry invictus charity spending questions

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Charity Spending Scandal – Questions Raised About Invictus Games Playing With Vets' Money

Photo of Sydney Sweeney

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Getting Squeezed – Former Hollywood Sweetheart Not Feeling the Love After Prada Snub

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Phillippe was initially more cautious about Witherspoon's former husband Jim Toth than her current partner Haarmann.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sources said Phillippe was initially more cautious about Witherspoon's former husband Jim Toth than her current partner Haarmann.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Ryan was a lot more suspicious of Jim at first because the kids were so much younger and Jim was a big-time power broker in Hollywood at the time," added the insider.

"But Oliver is a different story. He and Ryan have pretty similar personalities and he's been a great influence on Reese. Oliver has helped her think beyond Hollywood and her business career.

"It's been wonderful for Reese to finally have a relationship with someone who isn't caught up in the L.A. rat race, and Ryan understands that."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.