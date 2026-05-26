EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon 'Gets Blessing of Ex Ryan Phillippe' for Red-Hot Romance With Oliver Haarmann

"Now that Ryan is 51 and his kids with Reese are young adults, he shows absolutely no trace of the bad-boy persona that made him famous as a young actor," said a source. "He's a mature, humble, solid guy with an amazing sense of humor. Even Reese can't say enough about what an awesome dad he turned out to be.

"For his part, Ryan is cheering on Reese's relationship with Oliver, who's integrated himself into her family."

But sources said Phillippe – who will be a regular on the upcoming second season of 9-1-1: Nashville – wasn't as thrilled with 50-year-old Reese's ex-hubby Jim Toth.