EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon 'Gets Blessing of Ex Ryan Phillippe' for Red-Hot Romance With Oliver Haarmann
May 26 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon's red-hot romance with Oliver Haarmann has earned the blessing of her ex-hubby Ryan Phillippe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 'Morning Show' star – who shares daughter Ava, 26, and son Deacon, 22, with Ryan – has been dating the German financier, 58, since the summer of 2024 and Phillippe has completely accepted him.
Ryan Phillippe’s Wild Days Over
"Now that Ryan is 51 and his kids with Reese are young adults, he shows absolutely no trace of the bad-boy persona that made him famous as a young actor," said a source. "He's a mature, humble, solid guy with an amazing sense of humor. Even Reese can't say enough about what an awesome dad he turned out to be.
"For his part, Ryan is cheering on Reese's relationship with Oliver, who's integrated himself into her family."
But sources said Phillippe – who will be a regular on the upcoming second season of 9-1-1: Nashville – wasn't as thrilled with 50-year-old Reese's ex-hubby Jim Toth.
Ryan Approves Reese’s New Romance
"Ryan was a lot more suspicious of Jim at first because the kids were so much younger and Jim was a big-time power broker in Hollywood at the time," added the insider.
"But Oliver is a different story. He and Ryan have pretty similar personalities and he's been a great influence on Reese. Oliver has helped her think beyond Hollywood and her business career.
"It's been wonderful for Reese to finally have a relationship with someone who isn't caught up in the L.A. rat race, and Ryan understands that."