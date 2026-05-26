EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Charity Spending Scandal – Questions Raised About Invictus Games Playing With Vets' Money
May 26 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Beleaguered Prince Harry is coming under fire for shocking financial expenditures by his beloved just months after his and wife Meghan Markle's revamped philanthropic foundation was shamed for its exorbitant spending and paltry contributions – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the ensuing scandal could permanently torpedo his chances of returning to the royal fold.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, is being body-slammed in a report charging the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada cost $63.2million for 543 participants, which translates to a cost of about $118,000 per veteran competitor.
Veterans Demand Full Transparency
Investigator Rachel Maxwell, who posted her findings on her Montecito Minimalist Instagram account and blog, alleges the Canadian government is trying to sweep the spending scandal under the rug since nearly half of the funds used – $30million – came from taxpayers, while the remainder was from private donors.
"That's life-changing money," Maxwell said. "Would the veterans have preferred $117,000 to purchase new prosthetics, to make their house ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant, to purchase vehicles that could support their wheelchairs?"
Maxwell also pointed out costs for similar events for wounded vets elsewhere are comparatively cheaper. For example, the U.S. Warrior Games operates on a $2 million annual budget, while an Invictus-type event in Germany spends about $200,000 and involves half as many competitors.
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said: "The question I have is – Does Prince Harry use the Invictus Games as a tax write-off, and is he making money off the backs of veterans? If he's not, there should be full disclosure that he is not. Show us that he's not profiting."
Harry's Popularity Crisis Deepens
RadarOnline.com can also reveal that Harry – who cofounded the games in 2014 – is seen by some as no longer as useful to the wounded warriors organization after he and Duchess Markle, 44, ditched their palace duties in 2020 to chase fame and fortune in her native California.
"The duke has become an increasingly divisive figure, particularly in the Armed Forces," a source said. "And that is not good for Invictus."
What's more, Harry and Markle's do-good Archewell Foundation was rechristened Archewell Philanthropies late last year and shifted toward a fiscal sponsorship model amid rumors of a potential investigation by U.S. authorities over financial discrepancies and ballooning expenses.
Archewell Spending Raises Eyebrows
According to published records, the foundation's 2024 expenses totaled $7.5million – up significantly from 2023 – while collecting $3.1 million in donations and doling out just $1.8million in grants.
At the time, a rep for the couple vehemently denied there was an investigation, and contrary to previous reports that suggested $4million had been unreported in Archewell's 2022 tax return, the charity clarified the missing money was accounted for in its 2023 filings.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said Hollywood outcasts Harry and Markle are hurting financially since their initial Netflix deal, estimated to be worth $100million, came to an end, and her two podcasts have ceased production.
Sussex Money Woes Intensify
Sources also say the end of the duchess' TV show 'With Love, Meghan' means her As Ever brand of fruit spreads, teas and wines will no longer be hitching their star to Netflix's wagon, forcing her to go it alone.
Yet, the couple continues their high-flying lifestyle, residing in a mansion in Montecito, Calif., where sources say they spend about $6.8million a year on mortgage payments, security and staff.
Harry's reputation in the charity scene was also rattled last year when he abruptly resigned as patron of Sentebale, the African charity he established in 2006 in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.
Harry's Royal Rift Deepens
Dr. Sophie Chandauka – who has headed Sentebale since July 2023 – said the way the duke handled his departure from the organization amounted to "harassment and bullying at scale."
However, an investigation by Britain's Charity Commission found no evidence of wrongdoing.
When it comes to Harry's possible return to palace duties alongside his brother, future king Prince William, Fordwich noted: "It's the cumulative fallout that is going to matter. The cumulative fallout is what will further falter any attempt to reconcile with the royal family. They want to distance themselves from negative personas."