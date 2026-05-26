EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Charity Spending Scandal – Questions Raised About Invictus Games Playing With Vets' Money

Investigator Rachel Maxwell, who posted her findings on her Montecito Minimalist Instagram account and blog, alleges the Canadian government is trying to sweep the spending scandal under the rug since nearly half of the funds used – $30million – came from taxpayers, while the remainder was from private donors.

"That's life-changing money," Maxwell said. "Would the veterans have preferred $117,000 to purchase new prosthetics, to make their house ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant, to purchase vehicles that could support their wheelchairs?"

Maxwell also pointed out costs for similar events for wounded vets elsewhere are comparatively cheaper. For example, the U.S. Warrior Games operates on a $2 million annual budget, while an Invictus-type event in Germany spends about $200,000 and involves half as many competitors.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said: "The question I have is – Does Prince Harry use the Invictus Games as a tax write-off, and is he making money off the backs of veterans? If he's not, there should be full disclosure that he is not. Show us that he's not profiting."