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Home > Exclusives > Sydney Sweeney
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EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Getting Squeezed – Former Hollywood Sweetheart Not Feeling the Love After Prada Snub

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Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly feeling sidelined after losing favor following a Prada snub.

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May 26 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney is reportedly livid her cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2 was cut from the final film, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Euphoria star, 28, now believes Hollywood insiders are deliberately going out of their way to make her life a living hell, sources said.

In the high-fashion flick, Emily Blunt's character, who's the head of a large luxury brand, is seen dressing Sweeney, who plays herself.

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'A Gigantic Slap in the Face to Sydney'

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Sydney Sweeney's reported cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' was allegedly removed because producers felt the scene did not work structurally with the plot.
Source: MEGA

Sweeney's reported cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' was allegedly removed because producers felt the scene did not work structurally with the plot.

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An insider reported the movie's team thought the three-minute scene did not work "structurally" with the rest of the plot sequence, so they made the decision to edit it out.

"The producers can make all the excuses they want, but it's a gigantic slap in the face to Sydney," said a source. "She's got every right to be furious at the way she's been treated. It was a huge waste of her time and further proof – not that she needed it – that a large contingent in Hollywood wokesters are out to cause her trouble and trip her up whenever they can."

Much of the animosity stems from her ad campaign for American Eagle jeans last year, in which the busty beauty modeled a denim outfit as she said: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

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Sydney Sweeney's Ad Drama

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Critics accused Sweeney's American Eagle campaign of echoing white supremacy rhetoric after the ad featured the tagline 'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.'
Source: MEGA

Critics accused Sweeney's American Eagle campaign of echoing white supremacy rhetoric after the ad featured the tagline 'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.'

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The ad ends with the punny tagline "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."

Critics called out the campaign as tone-deaf and claimed it echoed rhetoric associated with white supremacy.

But people in Sweeney's circle say it's not just her politics that are causing the mean-girl antics, but rather plain old-fashioned jealousy.

"Everyone is outraged and saying she should make some type of statement, but it's not that simple because she'd be opening up a legal can of worms," said the source.

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Sources claimed Sweeney is considering leaving Hollywood for Florida or New York following backlash tied to her career and public image.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Sweeney is considering leaving Hollywood for Florida or New York following backlash tied to her career and public image.

"She's trying to suck it up and move forward, but it's obviously upset her and caused major embarrassment to the point that she's thinking about leaving Hollywood."

She's considering making a fresh start somewhere like Florida or New York, where she wouldn't be subjected to so much negativity – and of course, boyfriend Scooter Braun will join her, the insider said.

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