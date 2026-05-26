EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Getting Squeezed – Former Hollywood Sweetheart Not Feeling the Love After Prada Snub

An insider reported the movie's team thought the three-minute scene did not work "structurally" with the rest of the plot sequence, so they made the decision to edit it out.

"The producers can make all the excuses they want, but it's a gigantic slap in the face to Sydney," said a source. "She's got every right to be furious at the way she's been treated. It was a huge waste of her time and further proof – not that she needed it – that a large contingent in Hollywood wokesters are out to cause her trouble and trip her up whenever they can."

Much of the animosity stems from her ad campaign for American Eagle jeans last year, in which the busty beauty modeled a denim outfit as she said: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue."