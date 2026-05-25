EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Eating Disorder Shock — Duchess Slammed for 'Trying to Invoke Spirit of Princess Diana' With Youth Warning

Speaking at the Place des Nations, Meghan warned social media algorithms and advancing AI technology were exposing vulnerable young users to dangerous material, including pro-anorexia content and self-harm messaging.

But her remarks immediately prompted debate online, with royal commentators claiming the duchess was echoing themes closely associated with Diana, who discussed her long battle with bulimia nervosa before her death in 1997.

A source familiar with reaction said: "There were definitely people who felt Meghan's speech carried emotional parallels to Diana's very public struggle with eating disorders and mental health. Critics believe she understands exactly how powerful those associations are and that invoking subjects so closely linked to Diana inevitably reignites comparisons between the two women."

The insider added: "Others close to Meghan insist that interpretation is unfair and that she was speaking about a genuine public health crisis affecting children online. But there's no question that whenever issues like body image, vulnerability and media pressure are discussed by Meghan, the Diana comparisons immediately return."