EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's UK Comeback Blueprint Leaked – Radar Reveals Exactly How 'Spare Heir' is Plotting His Return to Britain

According to royal insiders, Harry's team has maintained intermittent contact with Buckingham Palace since a so-called "secret summit" between aides almost a year ago, with both camps now quietly coordinating schedules and sharing information to avoid major public clashes despite ongoing tensions within the Royal Family.

A royal source told us: "Harry appears determined to create a new version of himself within British public life – one that exists outside the formal machinery of the monarchy but still carries the weight and visibility of his royal background.

"The feeling among some insiders is that he wants to be viewed less as an estranged prince chasing celebrity projects and more as a serious humanitarian and international figure whose opinions on major social and political issues still matter in Britain."

Another insider familiar with palace discussions said: "There is an unmistakable sense that Harry is slowly preparing the ground for a much deeper and more permanent connection to the UK again, even if that falls far short of a traditional royal comeback.

"He understands there is no realistic route back into the institution after the fallout of recent years, but emotionally and psychologically he still sees Britain as home. People around him believe he wants to re-establish a respected public role here on his own terms rather than remain permanently defined as a royal exile living in California."