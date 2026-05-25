EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Hollywood's 10 Happiest Couples — And The Secrets to a Long-Lasting Marriage
May 25 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
The "happy Hollywood couple" is not a myth.
In fact, many stars have found true love despite the pressures of the spotlight and the madcap world of show business. Here, RadarOnline.com reveals the Top 10 Happiest Couples in Hollywood – with No. 1 being the happiest of all.
10. Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso
Back in 2003, as Matt Damon's fame was exploding, he ducked behind the bar of a South Beach Miami nightclub to escape drunk fans demanding autographs and photos – only to find himself put to work by gorgeous bartender Luciana Barroso.
"He had trained as a bartender for a film years before, so he started making drinks," Barroso recalled. "And he made me a ton of money in tips that night, because of course everyone wanted to go and see him. So it turned into a really fun night."
Now, 22 years later, they're still together and have been married for 20 years. The key to their romance, said 49-year-old Barroso of her 55-year-old husband: "We both feel really, really lucky to have met each other, so we don't take that for granted. It's life and marriage, so there are ups and downs, but overall it's easy and it's fun."
9. Patrick Duffy & Linda Purl
Casual friends who were married to other people when they first met, Dallas stud Patrick Duffy, now 76, and 70-year-old Happy Days beauty Linda Purl began a long-distance relationship during COVID – until Patrick decided to take a leap of faith.
"I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real. We haven't been apart since," he said.
They are not only in love – they are grateful. "It's thrilling to pull someone into the weave of your life at this stage," said Purl. "After all, we're not in our 20s."
Duffy had lost his wife of 43 years in 2017 and admitted of his newfound love: "I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I'd feel this way again." He offered advice to fellow widowers and widows: "Think about it, do whatever you do, but don't let it pass you up if it's the right thing."
8. Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen
Ted Danson, 78, and Mary Steenburgen, 72, first met when he auditioned for her 1983 movie Cross Creek, but sparks didn't fly until a decade later when they played a married couple in Pontiac Moon. They've now been married 30 years.
"We really met someone we adore and respect and really like," said Steenburgen. "We're buddies, in addition to everything else."
At their 1995 wedding, Steenburgen was walked down the aisle by an old family friend from Arkansas – then sitting President Bill Clinton. Danson recalled: "One of the first 'come meet my friends' dates for approval was in the White House with some Secret Service behind checking me out."
These days, the power couple starts their mornings with coffee and word games. "We have two cups of coffee, and we're just flying high," said Danson. "If I get to have that hour and half with Mary, playing, I'm set up for the rest of the day. Everything else is great."
7. Mark Harmon & Pam Dawber
In 1986, Mark Harmon made a bold declaration about doomed Hollywood relationships: "When I marry, I want it to be everything this town says can't be."
True to his word, a year later, the NCIS actor married Mork & Mindy and My Sister Sam star Pam Dawber. Now both 74, Harmon and Dawber have been blissfully married for 38 years.
"Pam and I have both made a living in this business, and still, there's a part of that that's just not natural," Harmon said. Dawber agreed: "I don't think two people can work all the time in show business and stay married."
Yet they have. Harmon explained their secret: "I have no secret. We laugh. You got to laugh, and you got to talk and communicate. That's the fun part. We share many things, and yet we're really different."
6. Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart
Now 83, Harrison Ford used all his life experience to forge a happy 15-year marriage with 61-year-old Calista Flockhart – and it all began with spilled glass of wine at an after-party.
"She spilled wine on me, or I spilled wine on her or something, and that sort of sealed the deal," he recalled.
Ford also believes romance has no expiration date: "Old people can love, too. You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business, you think it's the business of youth or something, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not f*cking up."
Flockhart added: "We've had to work. We've had our ups, we've had downs like everybody else – mostly ups, which is good – and we just stay together. He's the person that I want to call when something happens. That knee-jerk thing where I have to call Harrison."
5. Tom Selleck & Jillie Mack
Tom Selleck, now 80, secretly married actress Jillie Mack, 68, in 1987 – but the secret behind their happiness is no secret at all.
"I get up before Jillie and put on the tea kettle, so when she gets up, her tea water is hot," Selleck said. "I think I'm pretty romantic."
He gushed: "Jillie has this sort of joie de vivre – this effervescent quality that just lights up a room. Apart from being my wife, she's my friend."
They also escaped the spotlight to a 65-acre ranch in Hidden Valley, Calif. – once owned by Dean Martin – where they raise horses and avocados. Said Selleck: "It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance, and this ranch has helped me do that."
4. Reba McEntire & Rex Linn
Country queen Reba McEntire, 70, and fiancé Rex Linn, 69, met in 1991 – but their first date didn't happen until 29 years later, after reuniting on the set of Young Sheldon. Then COVID hit, and romance blossomed long-distance.
"We created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd been together all that time," explained McEntire. "So it was very special and a great way of finding out about each other without ever touching."
She added, "We have made each other better. Rex brings out the little girl in me. And I have fun. I'm dorky, I'm goofy. He is, too. We laugh, and we love each other."
Meanwhile, Linn uncovered one quirky habit: "She puts ketchup on everything. It just drives me nuts. She'll put ketchup on ice cream. There are 17 bottles of ketchup in that refrigerator."
3. Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson
Married 37 years, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, both 69, are among Hollywood's most beloved couples. Hanks first spotted Wilson on TV in 1972 as a cheerleader on The Brady Bunch and thought she was cute.
They finally met in 1981 on Hanks' sitcom Bosom Buddies and later starred in Volunteers. By 1986, their romance was public, and after Hanks' divorce was finalized in 1987, they married in 1988.
"When I married Rita," Hanks said, "I thought, 'This is going to require some change on my part.' Not that marriage doesn't come close to being hell in a handbasket sometimes. But we both know that no matter what, we'll be with each other – and we'll get through it."
2. Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn
Kurt Russell, 74, and Goldie Hawn, 80, met in 1966, became inseparable in 1983, had a son together – and never married.
Hawn once wrote: "No, we never got married, but one thing that continues to grow is our love ... I can't imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You're the catch. And you're all mine."
Russell returned the love at their shared Walk of Fame ceremony: "To you, I owe my wonderful life. Simply put, Goldie, I cherish you." "There's no one else I'd rather be next to."
1. Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon
Married a staggering 37 years, Kevin Bacon, 67, and Kyra Sedgwick, 60, prove laughter really is the best medicine.
"A sense of humor is crucial," Sedgwick said. "He is very freaking funny."
What's their secret to a lasting marriage? Bacon insisted there is "no secret. Never have the secret." For her part, Sedgwick said: "The secret is don't ask a celebrity how they stay married."
On a heartfelt note, she added: "We've always been each other's biggest support and fans."
The hardest part? "Getting the temperature in the car correct so that we're both happy."
Seriously, Bacon summed it up best: "To me, walking down the street together just shooting the s—t in the middle of the night... that still feels like a nice place to be."