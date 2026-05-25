EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Hollywood's 10 Happiest Couples — And The Secrets to a Long-Lasting Marriage

10. Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso

Back in 2003, as Matt Damon's fame was exploding, he ducked behind the bar of a South Beach Miami nightclub to escape drunk fans demanding autographs and photos – only to find himself put to work by gorgeous bartender Luciana Barroso.

"He had trained as a bartender for a film years before, so he started making drinks," Barroso recalled. "And he made me a ton of money in tips that night, because of course everyone wanted to go and see him. So it turned into a really fun night."

Now, 22 years later, they're still together and have been married for 20 years. The key to their romance, said 49-year-old Barroso of her 55-year-old husband: "We both feel really, really lucky to have met each other, so we don't take that for granted. It's life and marriage, so there are ups and downs, but overall it's easy and it's fun."

9. Patrick Duffy & Linda Purl

Casual friends who were married to other people when they first met, Dallas stud Patrick Duffy, now 76, and 70-year-old Happy Days beauty Linda Purl began a long-distance relationship during COVID – until Patrick decided to take a leap of faith.

"I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real. We haven't been apart since," he said.

They are not only in love – they are grateful. "It's thrilling to pull someone into the weave of your life at this stage," said Purl. "After all, we're not in our 20s."

Duffy had lost his wife of 43 years in 2017 and admitted of his newfound love: "I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I'd feel this way again." He offered advice to fellow widowers and widows: "Think about it, do whatever you do, but don't let it pass you up if it's the right thing."