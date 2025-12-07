Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Reba McEntire
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Get a Room! Reba McEntire's On-Set Makeout Sessions With Fiancé Rex Linn Leave Staff Members Cringing

reba mcentires rex linns on set kissing sparks staff cringe
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire's and Rex Linn's on-set kissing drew attention as staff respond with visible unease.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 7 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lovebirds Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are smooching up a storm on the set of their TV sitcom, Happy's Place – and RadarOnline.com can reveal they may want to tone it down a notch.

The happy couple recently announced their engagement after five years of dating, but on-set sources revealed they're already acting like newlyweds.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Reba and Rex Can’t Keep Hands Off Each Other

Article continues below advertisement
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn drew attention on the 'Happy's Place' set for their frequent public display of affection.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn drew attention on the 'Happy's Place' set for their frequent public display of affection.

Article continues below advertisement

"They can't keep their hands off each other. You'd think they were teenagers in love and not a couple well into their senior years," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"It's pretty over the top at times. People have to look away because they're constantly making out. They spend a lot of time in Reba's dressing room. No wonder she's so happy and smiley all the time. They're getting good loving."

McEntire, 70, personally cast former CSI: Miami actor Linn, 69, as her love interest on the CBS show.

The pair is expected to say their vows early next year, which will be the Fancy singer's third trip to the altar and his first.

Article continues below advertisement

Reba Feels Lucky in New Love

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
lily allen revenge songs david harbour fetishes lies

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Allen Destroys Ex David Harbour in Brutal Diss Tracks – Leaving the Actor 'Humiliated' Over Revenge Songs Detailing 'Bizarre Fetishes and Betrayals'

Photo of Rupert Grint

EXCLUSIVE: How Multi-Millionaire 'Harry Potter' Star is Resigned to Going to Grave in Shadow of Wizard Franchise Role — And Why They LOVE Their Acting Fate

Article continues below advertisement
Charlie Battles remains a notable figure in McEntire's past as insiders highlighted her renewed joy with Linn.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Battles remains a notable figure in McEntire's past as insiders highlighted her renewed joy with Linn.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

McEntire and her first hubby, steer-wrestling champ Charlie Battles, split in 1987 after 11 years. He died in 2013. She divorced second husband, music manager Narvel Blackstock, after 26 years in 2015.

Added an insider: "Getting together with Rex a few years ago was unexpected. Reba can't believe how lucky she got. They've had their hiccups, but life with Rex is always interesting and their chemistry is through the roof.

"The wedding will be lovely, but Reba can't wait for the honeymoon."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.