EXCLUSIVE: Get a Room! Reba McEntire's On-Set Makeout Sessions With Fiancé Rex Linn Leave Staff Members Cringing

"They can't keep their hands off each other. You'd think they were teenagers in love and not a couple well into their senior years," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"It's pretty over the top at times. People have to look away because they're constantly making out. They spend a lot of time in Reba's dressing room. No wonder she's so happy and smiley all the time. They're getting good loving."

McEntire, 70, personally cast former CSI: Miami actor Linn, 69, as her love interest on the CBS show.

The pair is expected to say their vows early next year, which will be the Fancy singer's third trip to the altar and his first.