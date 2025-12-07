EXCLUSIVE: Get a Room! Reba McEntire's On-Set Makeout Sessions With Fiancé Rex Linn Leave Staff Members Cringing
Dec. 7 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Lovebirds Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are smooching up a storm on the set of their TV sitcom, Happy's Place – and RadarOnline.com can reveal they may want to tone it down a notch.
The happy couple recently announced their engagement after five years of dating, but on-set sources revealed they're already acting like newlyweds.
Reba and Rex Can’t Keep Hands Off Each Other
"They can't keep their hands off each other. You'd think they were teenagers in love and not a couple well into their senior years," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"It's pretty over the top at times. People have to look away because they're constantly making out. They spend a lot of time in Reba's dressing room. No wonder she's so happy and smiley all the time. They're getting good loving."
McEntire, 70, personally cast former CSI: Miami actor Linn, 69, as her love interest on the CBS show.
The pair is expected to say their vows early next year, which will be the Fancy singer's third trip to the altar and his first.
Reba Feels Lucky in New Love
EXCLUSIVE: Lily Allen Destroys Ex David Harbour in Brutal Diss Tracks – Leaving the Actor 'Humiliated' Over Revenge Songs Detailing 'Bizarre Fetishes and Betrayals'
McEntire and her first hubby, steer-wrestling champ Charlie Battles, split in 1987 after 11 years. He died in 2013. She divorced second husband, music manager Narvel Blackstock, after 26 years in 2015.
Added an insider: "Getting together with Rex a few years ago was unexpected. Reba can't believe how lucky she got. They've had their hiccups, but life with Rex is always interesting and their chemistry is through the roof.
"The wedding will be lovely, but Reba can't wait for the honeymoon."