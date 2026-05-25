EXCLUSIVE: Mel Gibson, 70, 'Broke Promise to Himself to Date Woman Half His Age' by Hooking Up With New 44-Year-Old Actress Lover

Gibson and Salvucci shared kisses outside the seafood restaurant Micalusi Real Fish, held hands while walking through the streets, and later stopped at the Zodiac panoramic viewpoint and the Fontanone fountain on Gianicolo Hill. Despite the hook-up, sources say Gibson is currently single and had merely been saying goodbye to a friend before returning to the United States.

Gibson was spotted on his date night following his split from longtime partner Rosalind Ross, 35, which the actor confirmed in December 2025 after the pair had reportedly separated a year earlier.

A source close to the actor told us: "Mel had been joking that if he ever dated again after Rosalind, he would probably end up with somebody in their 30s because he likes youthful energy and adventure.

"That is why friends are teasing him now because Antonella is glamorous and younger than him, but she is not exactly the age range he once talked about."