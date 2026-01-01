EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Revealed For 69-Year-Old Mel Gibson's Shock Split From Rosalind Ross, 35 — And Why It's ALL About Religion

Gibson, 69, and Rosalind Ross, 35, quietly separated about a year ago but have continued to co-parent their eight-year-old son, Lars. In a joint statement released this week, the former couple said: "Although it's sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible."

Mel Gibson has split from his longtime partner Rosalind Ross after nine years together – and sources now told RadarOnline.com the actor's "all-consuming" focus on his new Christ epic became a breaking point that ultimately pushed their relationship beyond repair.

Friends of the pair tell us the strain intensified as Gibson devoted himself almost entirely to The Resurrection of the Christ, his long-gestating sequel to The Passion of the Christ.

A source close to the situation claimed, "Mel became completely consumed by this project. It isn't just work – it is now an obsession. He has been away constantly, mentally elsewhere even when he was home, and it created a distance that Rosalind couldn't bridge."

The insider added Ross, who met Gibson in 2014 when she was recruited by his production company as a co-writer, initially supported his creative ambitions.

"At first she admired the scale of what he was trying to do," the insider claimed. "But over time, it felt relentless. The film dominated everything – their conversations, schedules, and his priorities. There was a sense that nothing else mattered, and that became unsustainable."