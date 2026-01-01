Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mel Gibson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Revealed For 69-Year-Old Mel Gibson's Shock Split From Rosalind Ross, 35 — And Why It's ALL About Religion

Photo of Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross
Source: MEGA

Mel Gibson's focus on his upcoming film may have been too much for Rosalind Ross.

Dec. 31 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mel Gibson has split from his longtime partner Rosalind Ross after nine years together – and sources now told RadarOnline.com the actor's "all-consuming" focus on his new Christ epic became a breaking point that ultimately pushed their relationship beyond repair.

Gibson, 69, and Rosalind Ross, 35, quietly separated about a year ago but have continued to co-parent their eight-year-old son, Lars. In a joint statement released this week, the former couple said: "Although it's sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible."

Article continues below advertisement

'Nothing Else Mattered'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross
Source: MEGA

Gibson has ended his relationship with Ross after nine years.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends of the pair tell us the strain intensified as Gibson devoted himself almost entirely to The Resurrection of the Christ, his long-gestating sequel to The Passion of the Christ.

A source close to the situation claimed, "Mel became completely consumed by this project. It isn't just work – it is now an obsession. He has been away constantly, mentally elsewhere even when he was home, and it created a distance that Rosalind couldn't bridge."

The insider added Ross, who met Gibson in 2014 when she was recruited by his production company as a co-writer, initially supported his creative ambitions.

"At first she admired the scale of what he was trying to do," the insider claimed. "But over time, it felt relentless. The film dominated everything – their conversations, schedules, and his priorities. There was a sense that nothing else mattered, and that became unsustainable."

Article continues below advertisement

Rosalind Ross Was 'Emotionally Drained'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mel Gibson
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Gibson's obsession with his upcoming 'Passion' sequel created distance at home.

Article continues below advertisement

Ross, a former equestrian champion who won gold at the 2010 World Equestrian Games, has built her own career as a screenwriter and director.

She wrote and directed Father Stu, starring Gibson and Mark Wahlberg, and has projects in development, including Black Sam and Barbarian, described as a female-led Braveheart.

Insiders said she increasingly felt sidelined by her filmmaking partner despite their shared love of movies.

"She had her own career and goals, but Mel's focus narrowed almost entirely to this single project," the source claimed. "Living with that level of intensity became emotionally draining."

Article continues below advertisement

Gibson's Spiritual Journey

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mel Gibson
Source: MEGA

Gibson admitted the project challenged him in an interview with Joe Rogan.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Anthony Joshua and the car crash scene

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Joshua Fans 'In Danger of PTSD' After Viewing Ultra-Graphic Video of High-Speed Crash That Killed Two of Boxing Icon's Closest Pals

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Queen Elizabeth

EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy Being Marred by Shocking Fees She Agreed to Put Through for Favorite Son Andrew's Live-In 'Spiritual Gurus'

Article continues below advertisement

The separation comes as controversy swirls around The Resurrection of the Christ, which is split into two parts and due for release in 2027.

The casting of Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, 46, as the Virgin Mary has sparked backlash in Poland over her pro-abortion views, while Gibson himself has described the project as hugely ambitious and potentially impossible.

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier this year, Gibson said: "I think in order to really tell the story properly you have to really start with the fall of the angels… you need to go to h---."

He admitted the film was "not going to be easy" and said he was unsure if he could "pull it off." Another source said Gibson's intensity around the film affected his family life.

"This is far from a typical film schedule," they added. "There has been endless planning, revising, and spiritual focus. Rosalind felt he was driving himself to extremes, and that kind of obsession is very difficult to share a life with."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Gibson’s devotion to the film ultimately damaged the relationship.

The breakup also revives scrutiny of Gibson's turbulent personal history.

He was married to Robyn Moore Gibson from 1980 to 2011 and shares seven children with her. His later relationship with singer Oksana Grigorieva ended amid a highly publicized domestic violence case, to which he pleaded no contest in 2011.

Despite past scandals, Gibson has spoken publicly about self-reflection, once joking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he would tell his younger self to "shut the f--- up."

Those close to him say the new film has reawakened an uncompromising side. "Mel sees this film as the defining work of his life," a source said. "But that all-consuming focus is precisely what ended up damaging his relationship."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.