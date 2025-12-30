It's Over: Mel Gibson, 69, and Rosalind Ross, 35, Split After Nine Years Together — 'Sad to End This Chapter in Our Lives'

The former couple share an eight-year-old son, Lars, whom they will continue to co-parent. Gibson has nine children from several relationships.

The Oscar winner shares seven children with his ex-wife, Robyn Moore, and has one daughter with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Gibson and Ross met through mutual friends in 2014 and began dating. She gave birth to Lars in January 2017.

When the Lethal Weapon star received an Academy Award nomination in 2017 for directing the World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge, he gushed about the new addition to his life.

"What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son," he said in a statement at the time.

Gibson and Ross maintained a highly private relationship during their time together, although they made frequent red carpet appearances.