It's Over: Mel Gibson, 69, and Rosalind Ross, 35, Split After Nine Years Together — 'Sad to End This Chapter in Our Lives'
Dec. 30 2025, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Mel Gibson has revealed he and his girlfriend of nine years, Rosalind Ross, have split, and the duo waited a year to make the announcement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“Although it's sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” Gibson, 69, and Ross, 35, said in a joint statement on Tuesday, December 30.
Co-Parenting Plans
The former couple share an eight-year-old son, Lars, whom they will continue to co-parent. Gibson has nine children from several relationships.
The Oscar winner shares seven children with his ex-wife, Robyn Moore, and has one daughter with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.
Gibson and Ross met through mutual friends in 2014 and began dating. She gave birth to Lars in January 2017.
When the Lethal Weapon star received an Academy Award nomination in 2017 for directing the World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge, he gushed about the new addition to his life.
"What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son," he said in a statement at the time.
Gibson and Ross maintained a highly private relationship during their time together, although they made frequent red carpet appearances.
Devastating Loss
The breakup news caps off a rough year for Gibson, whose longtime Malibu home burned down in the deadly January Palisades fire.
"Obviously, it's kind of devastating. It's emotional," he told NewsNation after the catastrophic fire.
"You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. You remember [comedian] George Carlin talking about your stuff? I had my stuff there, and it's all like, I've been relieved from the burden of my stuff because it's all in cinders," Gibson said about losing all of his possessions.
The director of The Passion of the Christ was in Austin, Texas, taping an episode of Joe Rogan's popular podcast when the fire broke out.
"When I got home, sure enough, [the house] wasn't there," he noted about how it was nothing but burned ash. "I have never seen a place so perfectly burned. You could put it in an urn."
Fleeing the Fire
While Gibson lost his home and all of his belongings, Ross and their son were able to evacuate to safety while he was in Texas.
"The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way, that’s all I can care about, really," the Daddy's Home star said about the blessing he took away from the tragedy.
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher Pitches Himself for 'Age-Inappropriate Golden Bachelor' — Boasts He's a Pro at 'Handling' 20-Year-Old Girls in Real Life Who Will 'Leave Crying'
Mel Gibson's Previous Relationships
Gibson's marriage to Moore, 65, lasted from 1980 through 2007, although their divorce wasn't finalized until 2011. Their union produced children Hannah, 45, Christian, 43, Edward, 43, William, 40, Louis, 37, Milo, 35, and Thomas, 26.
Grigorieva, 55, gave birth to Gibson's daughter, Lucia, 16, in October 2009. The duo began dating in 2007, shortly after his separation from Moore.
Gibson and Grigorieva had a messy split in 2010. He was the subject of a domestic violence complaint that year and later pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of domestic violence. The star received a sentence of three years' probation, community service, and counseling.