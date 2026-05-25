In their first Dynasty catfight, Alexis Colby lobbed a vase of flowers at her rival, Krystle Carrington's head, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"If you want a rematch, just whistle," Carrington, played by Linda Evans, huffed to her nemesis, played by Joan Collins. "It was a powerful time of my life," Evans, 83, said. "Thank God Dynasty came along."

That's what 60million people who tuned in to watch the season 5 finale of the quintessential 1980s prime-time soap thought, too.

By that time, the series, about the exploits of a filthy-rich Denver oil family, had become a national obsession.