EXCLUSIVE: Soap Operas 'To Kill Off TV Talk Shows Like The View' – As 'Disillusioned' Viewers Flock to Fantasy of 'Beyond the Gates'

The Talk ran like a real-life soap opera over 15 seasons until The View knockoff got scrubbed last year by a new daytime drama, Beyond the Gates – and now an expert said talk shows may be on the way out as soaps make a comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Soap operas were thought of as TV relics, but what is becoming increasingly obvious is that the REAL relics are daytime talk shows, where everyone is trying to elbow each other out of the camera lens and be the most outrageous," predicted veteran Tinseltown publicist Tommy L. Garrett.