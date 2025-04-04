Your tip
Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Soap Operas 'To Kill Off TV Talk Shows Like The View' – As 'Disillusioned' Viewers Flock to Fantasy of 'Beyond the Gates'

Photo of 'Beyond the Gates' stars
Source: MEGA

Soap operas like 'Beyond the Gates' are drawing disillusioned viewers away from talk shows like 'The View.'

April 4 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

The Talk ran like a real-life soap opera over 15 seasons until The View knockoff got scrubbed last year by a new daytime drama, Beyond the Gates – and now an expert said talk shows may be on the way out as soaps make a comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Soap operas were thought of as TV relics, but what is becoming increasingly obvious is that the REAL relics are daytime talk shows, where everyone is trying to elbow each other out of the camera lens and be the most outrageous," predicted veteran Tinseltown publicist Tommy L. Garrett.

soap operas vs tv gabfests viewers beyond the gates
Source: KARLAMOSE\INSTAGRAM

Tamara Tunie and Karla Mosley shine as 'Beyond the Gates' outshines 'The Talk' in ratings.

He pointed to The View losing ratings every year despite its unscripted drama, the controversial exits of The Talk's Julie Chen and Sharon Osbourne, and how viewers are flocking to the make-believe show Beyond the Gates.

Garrett continued: "I'm sure it bruises the egos of The Talk's hosts to see the show that replaced it doing so much better with audiences. But CBS showed they know what they were doing."

Beyond the Gates took over The Talk's afternoon time slot, and features Law & Order: SVU alumna Tamara Tunie and former The Bold and the Beautiful star Karla Mosley among its cast.

soap operas vs tv gabfests viewers beyond the gates
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne and Julie Chen's dramatic exits couldn't save 'The Talk' from fading into obscurity.

Viewership hit nearly 2.4 million in the first weeks following its February debut, a whopping 78 percent higher than The Talk.

Garrett sees the soap's success sparking a dramatic shift in daytime TV.

"Especially in these troubled times, TV viewers more and more want to escape the static and immerse themselves in a story," he added.

