EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Deadly Kidney Failure Fears Erupt Over Her Admission She is Swallowing '35 Pills a Day'
May 25 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has sparked fresh health fears after revealing she takes "35 supplements a day" as part of her wellness regime – with medical experts warning RadarOnline.com even vitamins and supposedly healthy products can place a dangerous strain on the liver and kidneys when consumed excessively.
The 45-year-old The Kardashians star made the admission during an appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang, where she discussed suffering from "pill fatigue" while trying to maintain her health and appearance.
Star Admits Taking 35 Daily Supplements
Kardashian explained she spreads the supplements throughout the day and had briefly stopped taking fish oil before blood tests convinced her to resume.
The revelation comes amid growing concern among doctors about the booming supplement industry, with studies and medical reports increasingly linking excessive use of vitamins, herbal products and wellness pills to liver toxicity and kidney complications.
Experts have warned even supplements marketed as "natural" or beneficial must still be processed by internal organs, potentially creating cumulative damage over time.
"I take, probably, 35 supplements a day... I spread them out three times a day," Kardashian said on the podcast. "I thought, okay, I can't do this fish oil anymore. I have pill fatigue. I have to stop these fish oil (supplements.) (Then) I got my bloodwork, and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again."
Doctors Warn Pills Threaten Internal Organs
A health source familiar with celebrity wellness programs told us: "People assume supplements are harmless because they are sold over the counter, but the kidneys and liver still have to process every single pill. Even products promoted as healthy can become disastrous to the internal organs when taken in large amounts for years."
Another insider added: "Kim is extremely disciplined about monitoring her body, but doctors increasingly warn that loading up on dozens of supplements daily can create long-term risks for internal organs, especially when multiple products are combined together."
According to research from liver specialists and major medical institutions, supplement-related liver injuries are becoming more common as consumers embrace increasingly elaborate wellness routines.
Some studies estimate herbal and dietary supplements now account for roughly 20% of drug-induced liver injury cases in the United States.
Kardashian Prefers Daily Daily IV Drips
Kardashian also admitted during her podcast chat she would rather receive nutrients through an IV drip than continue swallowing so many capsules.
She added: "The pills are just so big! I wish there were an IV drip I could do every day, and I would just do it on my way to work."
The reality star went on to describe how she and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family regularly undergo body scans to monitor their health.
Kardashian explained she, her sisters and their 'momager' Kris Jenner use a mobile DEXA scanning service which visits their gated community to test bone density levels.
Full Body Scan Reveals Shocking Brain Aneurysm
Kardashian has become increasingly vocal about preventative health checks in recent years.
During an episode of The Kardashians last year, she revealed a full-body Prenuvo MRI scan detected a minor brain aneurysm that doctors later determined had existed for years.
She said: "I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they're like, 'Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain.'
"They're like, 'It's been there for like years. It was here a few years ago.'"
Speaking later on Good Morning America, Kardashian added: "It's just a good measure to go make sure that you always check everything. And health is wealth. You just have to be careful with everything that you do."