EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Deadly Kidney Failure Fears Erupt Over Her Admission She is Swallowing '35 Pills a Day'

The 45-year-old The Kardashians star made the admission during an appearance on Amy Poehler 's podcast Good Hang , where she discussed suffering from "pill fatigue" while trying to maintain her health and appearance.

Kim Kardashian has sparked fresh health fears after revealing she takes "35 supplements a day" as part of her wellness regime – with medical experts warning RadarOnline.com even vitamins and supposedly healthy products can place a dangerous strain on the liver and kidneys when consumed excessively.

Kardashian explained she spreads the supplements throughout the day and had briefly stopped taking fish oil before blood tests convinced her to resume.

The revelation comes amid growing concern among doctors about the booming supplement industry, with studies and medical reports increasingly linking excessive use of vitamins, herbal products and wellness pills to liver toxicity and kidney complications.

Experts have warned even supplements marketed as "natural" or beneficial must still be processed by internal organs, potentially creating cumulative damage over time.

"I take, probably, 35 supplements a day... I spread them out three times a day," Kardashian said on the podcast. "I thought, okay, I can't do this fish oil anymore. I have pill fatigue. I have to stop these fish oil (supplements.) (Then) I got my bloodwork, and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again."