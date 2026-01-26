Donald Trump 'Planning Brutal Revenge on Rod Stewart' After Grizzled Rocker Attacked Prez Over 'Brit Afghan Coward Soldiers' Outburst

The singer, a longtime Florida neighbor of Trump and once a regular performer at his casinos, said the President's comments crossed a moral line and demanded an apology.

Trump had sparked fury around the world after he said in an interview NATO troops stayed "a little off the front line" during the Afghan invasion.

He added the U.S. has "never needed" their support and "has never really asked anything of them."

Stewart responded by invoking Britain's war dead and Trump's military record, branding the Republican a "draft dodger" and describing the remarks as "unbearable."

He urged U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to press Trump for an apology, arguing that the comments demeaned families who lost loved ones.