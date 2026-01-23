Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Prince Harry Goes Nuclear on Trump After Prez Questions NATO Allies' Role After 9/11 — 'Those Sacrifices Deserve to Be Spoken About Truthfully'

prince harry, donald trump
Source: mega

Prince Harry was not happy when Donald Trump insinuated NATO allies did not provide much help after 9/11

Contact us by Email

Jan. 23 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET

Prince Harry has slammed President Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after he suggested NATO "didn't do much" to help fight the war in Afghanistan.

The prince, who served two tours in Afghanistan with the British Army, sent Trump a scathing letter in response to his evaluation.

Trump Blasts NATO

prince harry
Source: mega

Harry served ten years in the British Army, including two tours in Afghanistan.

Trump has been on a tear against NATO since the global pushback on his desire to acquire Greenland. While at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Trump openly speculated that NATO countries would not help America if asked.

Later, the 79-year-old Commander in Chief told Fox Business: "We’ve never needed them. We have never really asked anything of them.

"You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, and they did—they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines. But we’ve been very good to Europe and to many other countries."

Harry's Tours of Duty

prince harry
Source: mega

He shot off a scathing letter to Trump disputing his suggestion.

Prince Harry served in the British Armed Forces for 10 years, including two tours in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot. He took great offense to Trump's brush-off of NATO's help and issued a strong statement.

"In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first—and only—time in history," Harry said. "It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call.

Harry stressed that he served there, made lifelong friends there, and lost friends there as well. He said the United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed.

"Thousands of lives were changed forever," he continued. "Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.

"Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defense of diplomacy and peace."

Harry's War Kill Count

prince harry
Source: mega

Harry wrote about killing 25 Taliban enemies.

Captain Wales, as the prince was known in the military, was the first member of the Royal Family to see active combat since his uncle, the Duke of York, fought in the Falklands War in 1982. In his bombshell tell-all Spare, Harry wrote about the 25 Taliban enemies he killed during his second tour of duty, and previously discussed the war with the BBC, which asked if he had killed anyone during his five-month deployment as an Apache co-pilot gunner.

"Yeah, so lots of people have. The squadron's been out here. Everyone's fired a certain amount," he replied. "If there's people trying to do bad stuff to our guys, then we'll take them out of the game.

"We fire when we have to, take a life to save a life," he continued, explaining that his main role was to recover injured troops rather than up the death toll of the enemy.

"Our job out here is to make sure the guys are safe on the ground. Now if that means shooting at someone who's shooting at them, then we'll do it," he said.

NO-Bel Prize

donald trump nobel prize
Source: whitehouse/x

Trump is apparently still bitter the Nobel Peace Prize was given to María Corina Machado.

Trump's beef with NATO seems to stem from his Nobel Peace Prize snub. Trump shamelessly campaigned for the award and was furious when the Nobel Prize Committee announced it was being given instead to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Still apparently distraught by the loss, the president fired off a petty letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, bashing the organization and justifying his desire for Greenland.

"I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States," Trump wrote.

"The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland."

