Prince Harry Goes Nuclear on Trump After Prez Questions NATO Allies' Role After 9/11 — 'Those Sacrifices Deserve to Be Spoken About Truthfully'

Captain Wales, as the prince was known in the military, was the first member of the Royal Family to see active combat since his uncle, the Duke of York, fought in the Falklands War in 1982. In his bombshell tell-all Spare, Harry wrote about the 25 Taliban enemies he killed during his second tour of duty, and previously discussed the war with the BBC, which asked if he had killed anyone during his five-month deployment as an Apache co-pilot gunner.

"Yeah, so lots of people have. The squadron's been out here. Everyone's fired a certain amount," he replied. "If there's people trying to do bad stuff to our guys, then we'll take them out of the game.

"We fire when we have to, take a life to save a life," he continued, explaining that his main role was to recover injured troops rather than up the death toll of the enemy.

"Our job out here is to make sure the guys are safe on the ground. Now if that means shooting at someone who's shooting at them, then we'll do it," he said.