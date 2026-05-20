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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Dubbed a 'Fugly Sl-t' by The Chicks Singer Natalie Maines in Scathing Attack — Two Decades After She Famously Slammed George W. Bush

picture of Natalie Maines and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The Chicks singer Natalie Maines has slammed Donald Trump during a foul-mouthed rant on social media.

May 20 2026, Published 8:54 a.m. ET

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The Chicks singer Natalie Maines has unleashed a foul-mouthed rant at Donald Trump, branding the president a "fugly sl-t."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old country star laid into the Commander-in-Chief while warning "our democracy is disappearing right before our eyes."

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Source: MEGA

Maines previously criticized George W. Bush's 2003 invasion of Iraq.

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Maines delivered her rant 23 years after she said on stage that her band, then known as The Dixie Chicks, was ashamed of former President George W. Bush's 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The political outburst led the trio – which also includes sisters Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire – being banned from thousands of country music stations and kicked off a wave of death threats directed at them.

Maines kicked off her post with an official portrait of Trump, 79, in which he grimly stares into the camera with one eyebrow raised while standing in front of an American flag.

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'I'm Sure Posting Selfies Will Fix Everything'

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Source: MEGA

Maines trashed Trump during the angry post.

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She wrote: "Our democracy is disappearing right before our eyes.

"This fugly sl-t is using your gas money to pay the insurrectionists," seemingly alluding both to Trump's war in Iran, which has caused a massive hike in gas prices, and to a controversial deal he struck with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to create a nearly $1.8 billion fund that Democrats and ethics experts have fiercely criticized."

She continued: "But don't worry about it. I'm sure posting selfies will fix everything."

The Ready To Run singer also alleged that her "last post that called (Trump) a fugly sl-t got removed. We'll see how long this one lasts."

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'Help The Message Live'

picture of Natalie Maines
Source: MEGA

The singer urged her followers to share the post.

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Maines concluded by urging her followers to share her post to "help the message live," and she referenced Representative Jamie Raskin's claim to Axios in February that his search for "Trump" in a database of unredacted files relating to Jeffrey Epstein garnered over one million search results.

Raskin later clarified that he had searched for the terms "Trump," "Donald" and "Don," and he said that not every search result necessarily referenced Trump.

Maines added hashtags for "democracy," "freespeech" and "fugly sl-t."

Her fury appears to have been sparked by news that the president, his sons Don Jr. and Eric and the Trump Organization had filed a lawsuit against the Treasury and IRS in the Southern District of Florida in response to the leak of their tax returns.

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picture of Donald Trump
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Democrats have hit out at a lawsuit being dropped in response at Trump's leaked tax returns.

In exchange for dropping the lawsuit, the IRS agreed to create a $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund," which will be able to issue formal apologies and provide monetary relief to claimants.

The fund will be governed by a five-member commission appointed by the Attorney General, who was appointed by Trump. The president will also have the power to remove any member from the commission.

While Trump is technically barred from directly receiving payments from the fund, entities associated with him are not explicitly prohibited from filing additional claims.

The settlement drew immediate fury from Democrats, among them Senate Finance Committee member Ron Wyden, who said the move represented a brazen new level of corruption.

He said: "Even by his standards, the move he's trying to get away with now is a stunning act of corruption.

"What Trump wants is a $1.7 billion slush fund for right-wing political violence and subversion, and if he follows through, it will be the most brazen theft and abuse of taxpayer dollars by any president in American history."

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