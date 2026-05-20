Donald Trump Dubbed a 'Fugly Sl-t' by The Chicks Singer Natalie Maines in Scathing Attack — Two Decades After She Famously Slammed George W. Bush

Maines delivered her rant 23 years after she said on stage that her band, then known as The Dixie Chicks, was ashamed of former President George W. Bush's 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The political outburst led the trio – which also includes sisters Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire – being banned from thousands of country music stations and kicked off a wave of death threats directed at them.

Maines kicked off her post with an official portrait of Trump, 79, in which he grimly stares into the camera with one eyebrow raised while standing in front of an American flag.