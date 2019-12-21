Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dixie Chicks Singer Natalie Maines Finalizes Divorce After Bitter Legal War Ex-'Heroes' star Adrian Pasdar had asked for spousal support.

Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines is finally divorced from her estranged husband Adrian Pasdar after a bitter legal battle that went on for two years, according to The Blast.

Legal documents obtained by the website showed that a judgment was entered on December 19, 2019, making the couple officially done.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former Heroes actor Pasdar, 54, had asked for spousal support from the country music star, 45.

The couple has two kids, and Pasdar claimed that during the marriage she was the primary breadwinner.

Pasdar contended that Maines paid for everything including mortgage, expenses, and a vacation home during their union—while he put his career on the back burner to raise the children.

But Maines countered that they’d signed a prenuptial agreement and the money she made from the Dixie Chicks should only be hers.

Pasdar had claimed he was going broke and couldn’t afford to pay his legal fees in court records obtained by Radar in earlier this year.

Maines was sanctioned by a judge on Feb. 19 and was ordered to pay Pasdar $2,500 within 15 days.

The actor accused Maines of “playing games” and acting “aggressive,” the legal papers showed.

She later had to reveal her net worth in the nasty divorce.

Maines wanted to slash Pasdar’s demands for spousal support and she alleged at the time that he was making more money than she was.

Court docs obtained by The Blast revealed the singer said she had $4,476,258 in real and personal property, $121,205 in stocks/bonds and $1,943,452 in cash and checking accounts for a grand total of $6,540,915.

Maines listed her current average monthly income as zero, saying she did not tour in 2018 and or 2019.

Maines claimed her income had been substantially reduced while not doing concerts with the popular country band.

The blonde singer listed her expenses as: $23k on her mortgage, $3k on repairs, $3,249 for groceries/eating out, $2,291 on entertainment, $694 on clothes, $416 on charity… and a grand total of monthly expenses at $49,767.

Maines had said her company, Bossytoe Tours, Inc., ended 2018 with a loss of $136k.

She alleged that Pasdar was making around $20,000 a month during their divorce.

He sought $60,000 a month in support along with $360k in retroactive support and $350k for legal bills.

Pasdar claimed Maines is making around $2 million a year and $172,000 a month.

The Blast has reported that back in October, the two agreed to a division of all of their finances.

And now, with the divorce final, the Dixie Chick is finally free to fly away from her ex!