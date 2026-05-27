'25th Amendment Now': Trump Confuses Venezuela With Iran as Critics Urge 'Get Him Out!' Just One Day After Prez Claimed He's in 'Perfect Health'
May 27 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Calls for Donald Trump to be removed from office have once again surfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the president's latest stumble had him confusing two countries.
During a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, May 27, the 79-year-old gave updates on the war in Iran, but seemed to make a major mistake.
Calls for '25th Amendment' to Be Invoked After Trump Gaffe
"I don't call it a war, I call it a conflict," Trump, the oldest person to take the presidential oath of office, told reporters. "Despite the conflict with Venezuela, who no longer has a navy, no longer has an air force... no longer has... a lot of people, that we're leading the country into very bad places..."
A short clip of Trump's failure was quickly posted on X, as one account begged for the "25th Amendment now!"
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.
Another user raged, "He doesn't even know where he is or what's happening. Get him the f--k outta here."
"The longer this nonsensical coddling remains protracted, the more serious issues will arise about terrible military orders that affect all Americans," a commentator predicted.
Another noted, "And this is after he claimed that he aced in the cognitive test."
On Tuesday, May 26, the president revealed the results of his 6-month physical and boasted, "Just finished my 6-month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House."
Trump took it a step further, claiming he had "aced" three cognitive tests, and noting former presidents, and his rivals, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, never publicly took one.
Despite his confidence about his health, Dr. Jonathan Reiner had a different conclusion, sharing his concern during an appearance on CNN, and telling anchor Kate Bolduan the American people deserve a "clear understanding" that Trump is "fit for duty."
The top doctor then noted what he described as several "visible health concerns," including bruising on the controversial politician's hands as well as his swollen ankles.
Dr. Reiner also commented on Trump appearing to fall asleep several times in public, most recently during a Memorial Day celebration.
"The president has severe daytime somnolence," Dr. Reiner claimed on CNN. "He falls asleep very often."
He continued, "He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and there was concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances."
Daytime somnolence, also known as hypersomnia, is the uncontrollable urge to fall asleep during the day, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Reiner then warned that "Chronic insomnia is a severe illness. It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, [a] decrease in cognitive effects in older people," and added that it can also increase the risk of heart attacks and cognitive decline.
In the event the 25th Amendment is invoked, Vice President JD Vance would take over; however, he has also had his own mishaps.
On May 5, the 41-year-old appeared lost as he fumbled through papers, trying to find his next words in a painfully awkward moment at a manufacturing facility.
"When I see Iowa farmers who need to get that E15 to market…What is, uh, this?" Vance said to the crowd at the time before begging for GOP Rep. Zach Nunn's help.
"What is, uh, Zach, you're gonna have to help me out with her name here; I lost my page here."
Backlash was swift, as one person commented, "This man is clearly incompetent and clueless and lies every time he opens up his mouth..."
Another added, "Dunce. Doesn't even know what he's talking about," and suggested Vance take a "cognitive test."