'25th Amendment Now': Trump Confuses Venezuela With Iran as Critics Urge 'Get Him Out!' Just One Day After Prez Claimed He's in 'Perfect Health'

"I don't call it a war, I call it a conflict," Trump, the oldest person to take the presidential oath of office, told reporters. "Despite the conflict with Venezuela, who no longer has a navy, no longer has an air force... no longer has... a lot of people, that we're leading the country into very bad places..."

A short clip of Trump's failure was quickly posted on X, as one account begged for the "25th Amendment now!"

The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.

Another user raged, "He doesn't even know where he is or what's happening. Get him the f--k outta here."