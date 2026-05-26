Trump Suffering From 'Severe Illness' and at 'Risk of Having Heart Attack' Top Doc Claims — As He Begs White House to Step in to Help Prez

Reiner also warned the condition could carry severe long-term consequences if left untreated.

"Chronic insomnia is a severe illness," he said. "It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, [a] decrease in cognitive effects in older people."

The physician added that excessive daytime sleepiness may also increase the risk of heart attacks and cognitive decline.

"It's a real problem," Reiner said. "And the president appears to struggle to stay awake during the day."

The Trump administration strongly denied the claims in a statement to the Associated Press.

"President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

On May 26, Trump posted on Truth Social about his 6-month physical, writing, "Just finished my 6-month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House."