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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Suffering From 'Severe Illness' and at 'Risk of Having Heart Attack' Top Doc Claims — As He Begs White House to Step in to Help Prez

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Source: mega

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner raised fresh concerns about Donald Trump's health.

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May 26 2026, Updated 4:11 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump is facing renewed scrutiny over his health after a medical analyst claimed the Commander-in-Chief has shown signs of a potentially serious sleep-related condition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner raised alarm bells during an appearance on CNN on May 26, where he questioned whether Trump, who turns 80 next month, is physically fit to continue serving in office.

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Concerns Over 'Visible Health Problems'

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image of Reiner claimed Trump suffers from 'severe daytime somnolence' and alleged the president 'falls asleep very often.'
Source: mega

Jonathan Reiner claimed Trump suffers from 'severe daytime somnolence.'

Reiner told CNN anchor Kate Bolduan the American people deserve a "clear understanding" that Trump is "fit for duty" ahead of another physical exam at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The physician pointed to what he described as several "visible health concerns," including bruising on Trump’s hands and swollen ankles — symptoms that have fueled speculation online in recent months.

While the White House previously said the bruising was caused by Trump frequently shaking hands, Reiner suggested there could be more serious underlying issues at play.

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Source: @atrupar/Instagram

The doctor said Trump has allegedly nodded off during Oval Office meetings while staff members were speaking to him.

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'The President Has Severe Daytime Somnolence'

image of Reiner warned chronic insomnia and excessive daytime sleepiness can increase the risk of dementia, heart attacks, and cognitive decline.
Source: mega

Reiner warned chronic insomnia and excessive daytime sleepiness can increase the risk of dementia, heart attacks, and cognitive decline.

"The president has severe daytime somnolence," Reiner said. "He falls asleep very often."

"He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and there was concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances," he added.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, daytime somnolence, also known as hypersomnia, is the uncontrollable urge to fall asleep during the day.

Reiner said he wanted answers from the White House about what evaluations had been done regarding Trump's condition to pinpoint "why the president has this increased daytime somnolence and what they're doing to improve that."

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Warning Over Dementia and Cognitive Decline

image of The White House pushed back on the claims, insisting Trump remains in 'excellent health.'
Source: mega

The White House pushed back on the claims, insisting Trump remains in 'excellent health.'

Reiner also warned the condition could carry severe long-term consequences if left untreated.

"Chronic insomnia is a severe illness," he said. "It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, [a] decrease in cognitive effects in older people."

The physician added that excessive daytime sleepiness may also increase the risk of heart attacks and cognitive decline.

"It's a real problem," Reiner said. "And the president appears to struggle to stay awake during the day."

The Trump administration strongly denied the claims in a statement to the Associated Press.

"President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

On May 26, Trump posted on Truth Social about his 6-month physical, writing, "Just finished my 6-month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House."

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Slurred Speech Sparks More Online Speculation

image of Critics recently speculated about Trump's health again after viral clips appeared to show the president slurring his words.
Source: mega

Critics speculated about Trump's health again after viral clips appeared to show him slurring his words.

Trump also sparked fresh health concerns this week after critics online claimed he appeared to slur his words while speaking to reporters.

"You have a rigged vote out there, that's the problem. The votes are rigged," Trump said during the exchange, later adding: "If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California."

After clips spread online, some social media users questioned Trump’s speech patterns and speculated about possible health issues.

"The slurred speech is really something else," one user wrote. "So why are we not talking about the slurred speech of our president?"

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