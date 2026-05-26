Whoopi's Whoops: 'The View' Co-Host Goldberg Issues Immediate Apology to Trump Loyalist After Dubbing Him a 'Moron' on Air — 'I Take It Back'

"We’ve been bringing a resolution and forcing a vote in the Senate every single week to end the war, and in the Senate last week, for the first time, we got enough Republicans, so that we now have a majority. The House would have a majority as well, but because they don’t want to embarrass the president, the House has decided to cancel a vote on a resolution that would put both the House and the Senate on the same side, ending the war with a bipartisan vote," guest Senator Chris Murphy told the panelists.

"So, listen, I think the House should do the right thing," he continued. "They should schedule that vote. Republicans and Democrats will join together in saying, ‘This war is a disaster,’ and it will put additional pressure on the president to end this war, get gas prices down, and start thinking about Americans."