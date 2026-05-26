Whoopi's Whoops: 'The View' Co-Host Goldberg Issues Immediate Apology to Trump Loyalist After Dubbing Him a 'Moron' on Air — 'I Take It Back'
May 26 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg appeared immediately uncomfortable after slamming House Speaker Mike Johnson on air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the Tuesday, May 26, installment of The View, Goldberg dubbed the Trump loyalist a "moron" after a vote was stopped on the war powers resolution amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.
House Vote on Iran
"We’ve been bringing a resolution and forcing a vote in the Senate every single week to end the war, and in the Senate last week, for the first time, we got enough Republicans, so that we now have a majority. The House would have a majority as well, but because they don’t want to embarrass the president, the House has decided to cancel a vote on a resolution that would put both the House and the Senate on the same side, ending the war with a bipartisan vote," guest Senator Chris Murphy told the panelists.
"So, listen, I think the House should do the right thing," he continued. "They should schedule that vote. Republicans and Democrats will join together in saying, ‘This war is a disaster,’ and it will put additional pressure on the president to end this war, get gas prices down, and start thinking about Americans."
'He's a Moron'
Goldberg retorted, "He’s a moron," seemingly referring to Johnson.
However, as soon as she uttered the words, she offered an immediate apology.
"I’m sorry that came out of my mouth," she said. "I take it back."
Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes to Elon Musk
This isn't the first time Goldberg has appeared to backtrack from criticism of a Trump ally. Earlier this month, she accused Elon Musk of being "okay" with apartheid in South Africa.
Shortly after, she walked back her comments.
"Let me just say this first because I know (it) will have upset people. I don’t know that he was an apartheid apologist," she said at the time. "I don’t know anything about him, except that I’m not a fan, so I take it back."
"I don’t know that he was there. I wasn’t there," Goldberg added. "I don’t know if he was there. So I’m saying, ‘OK.'"
FCC Vs. ABC
This comes as ABC and The View are at odds with the FCC over political content on the show. Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr opened an investigation into the network's broadcast license and reportedly questioned whether a 2022 ruling exempting it from the "equal time" rule should be upheld.
ABC released a statement that said the FCC's actions threatened "to upend decades of settled law and practice and chill critical protected speech," and makes it appear that there is "viewpoint discrimination and retaliatory targeting" taking place, allegedly due to their criticism of President Donald Trump.
"Some may dislike certain – or even most – of the viewpoints expressed on The View or similar shows," the network's statement continued. "Such dislike, however, cannot justify using regulatory processes to restrict those views."