EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson 'Locked in Desperate Fight-Back' Against Deadbeat Dad Claims — After His Ex Elsie Hewitt Claims She's Raising Their Daughter Totally Solo

Another source added: "Everyone around Pete knows this situation has turned into a full-blown image crisis because the internet tends to decide very quickly who the hero and villain are in celebrity breakups. Once the 'deadbeat dad' label started circulating online, people close to him became extremely concerned about how damaging it could be both personally and professionally. That is why there has suddenly been a wave of insiders speaking out about his reaction – they are trying to get ahead of the backlash and show there is another side to the story.

"Friends say Pete has been deeply wounded by the accusations because he genuinely believed he was stepping up privately, even if he was not broadcasting every detail publicly. They insist he has been emotionally invested in his daughter from the beginning and that fatherhood was something he took incredibly seriously because of his own childhood experiences. According to people around him, seeing himself portrayed online as some uncaring or absent parent has been crushing, particularly because becoming a dad represented such an important emotional milestone in his life."

The insider also said Davidson and Hewitt's relationship had struggled long before their daughter was born.

They added: "From what people close to Pete and Elsie could see, the breakdown in the relationship was not caused by their daughter or disagreements over loving or caring for the baby. The cracks were already there long before things finally unraveled publicly. Pete and Elsie apparently had very different personalities, lifestyles, and ways of dealing with pressure, and those tensions slowly became harder to ignore as the relationship progressed.

"Once they became parents, the emotional strain intensified dramatically because suddenly they were trying to balance sleepless nights, demanding careers and constant public scrutiny all at the same time. Friends say the situation became overwhelming, and small disagreements started turning into much bigger issues. There was still genuine affection between them, but the combination of stress, exhaustion and life in the spotlight created an atmosphere where the relationship eventually stopped functioning in a healthy way."