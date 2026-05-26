Andrew Windsor's Sleazy Antics Exposed: Disgraced Royal Enjoyed 'Pulling Zips Down' on Women's Dresses and Spouting Vulgar Pickup Line

The author also revealed Andrew's supposed vulgar pickup line.

Lownie explained: "His chat-up line was, 'What's it feel like to have the royal c--k against your thigh?'

"I mean, just (an) extraordinary sense of entitlement, right?" the author added.

Speaking to Page Six, Lownie claimed that when Andrew, 66, was introduced to a female flight attendant on a plane, she put her hand out to shake his, while he "whirls around, basically sticks his groin in her backside and then practices (a) golf swing."