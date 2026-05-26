Andrew Windsor's Sleazy Antics Exposed: Disgraced Royal Enjoyed 'Pulling Zips Down' on Women's Dresses and Spouting Vulgar Pickup Line
May 26 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor's sleazy behavior toward women has been further exposed by a royal biographer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Lownie, who wrote Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claimed the disgraced royal got a thrill out of "embarrassing" women by "pulling down the zips" on their ball gowns.
'An Extraordinary Sense of Entitlement'
The author also revealed Andrew's supposed vulgar pickup line.
Lownie explained: "His chat-up line was, 'What's it feel like to have the royal c--k against your thigh?'
"I mean, just (an) extraordinary sense of entitlement, right?" the author added.
Speaking to Page Six, Lownie claimed that when Andrew, 66, was introduced to a female flight attendant on a plane, she put her hand out to shake his, while he "whirls around, basically sticks his groin in her backside and then practices (a) golf swing."
'Enjoyed Embarrassing Women'
The author alleged there are "just lots and lots of stories" of Andrew behaving badly, emphasizing the former royal has "a strong sense of entitlement" who enjoyed embarrassing women.
Last year, King Charles, 77, stripped his brother of all his royal titles amid the ongoing scandal regarding his ties to late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
He and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were also tossed from their longtime home, Royal Lodge.
Andrew was additionally accused of raping Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor. Giuffre claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and his sidekick, Ghislaine Maxwell. He vehemently denied the charges and later made a multimillion-dollar payment to Giuffre in a settlement.
Snubbed by King Charles
Most shockingly, the disgraced royal was arrested on his 66th birthday this past February, on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly forwarding confidential trade documents to Epstein.
If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Charles’ disdain for his brother reportedly runs so deep he refused to meet up with him over the Holiday Weekend in the U.K. despite staying close by.
Charles, 77, spent time in Wood Farm on the royal estate in Sandringham, where Andrew currently resides at nearby Marsh Farm – just a 14 minute drive away. But, despite staying in such close proximity, Charles snubbed the opportunity to see his brother, which suggests the monarch remains determined to draw a line in the sand with Andrew while police continue to investigate allegations of his misconduct in public office.
Andrew briefly lived at Wood Farm following his eviction from Windsor's Royal Lodge as he waited for his new home to be adapted to his needs.
Meanwhile, the former prince is facing fresh scrutiny after police began examining allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward a woman during Royal Ascot in 2002.
The alleged incident is said to have taken place while the late Queen Elizabeth attended the iconic Berkshire racing festival during her Golden Jubilee year, alongside senior members of the royal family, including then-Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice.
The allegations tied to Royal Ascot are said to date between June 18 and June 22, 2002 — an event Andrew regularly attended and where he once hosted both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the royal enclosure.