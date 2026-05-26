Owens V. Loomer Feud Explodes: Candace Labels Laura a 'Rabid Hyena' in Explosive Meltdown After Conservative Podcaster Accused of Using Hunter Biden for Her Benefit
May 26 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Candace Owens and Laura Loomer's ugly MAGA feud exploded into an all-out public war after the conservative firebrands traded brutal insults and conspiracy accusations tied to Hunter Biden and the ongoing Macron defamation lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can report.
The latest social media meltdown erupted after Loomer publicly questioned whether Owens was allegedly using Hunter to help influence the explosive lawsuit filed against her by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in Delaware court.
Laura Loomer Rages Following Candace Owens Interview
Loomer posted a series of "EXCLUSIVE" messages on X, accusing Owens of suspiciously timing her now-viral interview with the former first son while referencing a recent hearing connected to the Macrons' bombshell defamation case against the conservative commentator.
"We all know there's a reason why you had Hunter Biden on your show" Loomer wrote online while referencing Delaware, where the lawsuit against Owens is currently playing out.
Loomer also mocked the postponement of Owens' hearing while claiming the conservative commentator's attorney allegedly dropped her before the proceedings.
Candace Owens Goes Off on Laura Loomer
The accusation immediately triggered a furious response from Owens, who mocked Loomer online and referred to her as a "rabid hyena" while ridiculing her understanding of legal proceedings.
"Can someone with an IQ above 40 explain to this rabid hyena what a jurisdictional argument is in court?" Owens wrote in one viral post viewed millions of times online.
Owens also appeared to mock Loomer's mental state and intelligence during the escalating social media war, prompting even more backlash and reactions online.
The fiery exchange quickly spiraled deeper into personal attacks as the two conservative personalities continued firing shots at each other throughout the day while MAGA supporters flooded social media with reactions.
Public Clash Appears to Stem From Owens Shocking Interview with Hunter Biden
The public clash appears to stem from Owens' shocking recent interview with Hunter, which already sparked backlash inside conservative circles after the pair discussed the assassination of Charlie Kirk and broader political controversies.
As Radar previously reported, Hunter stunned listeners after defending Owens' right to ask questions surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination despite growing criticism online over conspiracy theories connected to the tragedy.
The explosive interview immediately ignited outrage across social media, with critics accusing Owens of exploiting the controversy for attention while supporters praised her willingness to platform controversial discussions.
Loomer then escalated the feud even further by openly suggesting Owens invited Hunter onto her podcast because his political ties to Delaware could somehow benefit her ongoing defamation battle with the Macrons.
Loomer Accused Owens Of Hypocrisy
The online war only intensified after Loomer accused Owens of hypocrisy for publicly asking followers for donations while allegedly living a lavish lifestyle involving multimillion-dollar homes and luxury vacations.
"Every Candace post is an admission," Loomer wrote in another viral jab shared widely across X.
As Radar previously reported, Emmanuel and Brigitte sued Owens after she repeatedly pushed conspiracy theories claiming France’s first lady was born male, allegations that sparked international headlines and triggered a massive legal war.
The drama has only intensified as clips, screenshots, and reaction videos tied to the feud continue spreading across X and conservative media platforms.