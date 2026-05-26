Owens V. Loomer Feud Explodes: Candace Labels Laura a 'Rabid Hyena' in Explosive Meltdown After Conservative Podcaster Accused of Using Hunter Biden for Her Benefit

Loomer posted a series of "EXCLUSIVE" messages on X, accusing Owens of suspiciously timing her now-viral interview with the former first son while referencing a recent hearing connected to the Macrons' bombshell defamation case against the conservative commentator.

"We all know there's a reason why you had Hunter Biden on your show" Loomer wrote online while referencing Delaware, where the lawsuit against Owens is currently playing out.

Loomer also mocked the postponement of Owens' hearing while claiming the conservative commentator's attorney allegedly dropped her before the proceedings.