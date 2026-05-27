'Everything Checked Out Perfectly': Donald Trump Calms Health Fears by Lauding Results from Hospital Check-Up

His bruised hands and form for dozing off during public events have triggered fears over his ability to perform his duties as president.

But after completing his checkup at Walter Reed, the commander-in-chief was in a buoyant mood.

Writing on Truth Social, he said: "Everything checked out PERFECTLY."

However, he's yet to offer details regarding what doctors actually observed.

The White House has not released details from Trump's health check up to support his claim, or clarify what tests the president had undergone as part of the clinical exam.