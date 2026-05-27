'Everything Checked Out Perfectly': Donald Trump Calms Health Fears by Lauding Results from Hospital Check-Up
May 27 2026, Updated 8:44 a.m. ET
Donald Trump declared his health is "perfect" after his annual physical exam.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president's recent hospital visit attracted more scrutiny than usual, given growing concerns over his well-being.
Buoyant Over Results
His bruised hands and form for dozing off during public events have triggered fears over his ability to perform his duties as president.
But after completing his checkup at Walter Reed, the commander-in-chief was in a buoyant mood.
Writing on Truth Social, he said: "Everything checked out PERFECTLY."
However, he's yet to offer details regarding what doctors actually observed.
The White House has not released details from Trump's health check up to support his claim, or clarify what tests the president had undergone as part of the clinical exam.
Details Of Check-Up Kept Secret
As per an earlier statement from the White House, the visit involved "routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care," but did not offer additional details on the medical exam.
His previous annual check-up was in April 2025. In October, he underwent another check-up.
"You have five doctors sitting there and … the questions are very easy at the beginning, then pretty easy, then pretty hard by the time you get to the end, there are not a lot of people in the room who can get them, believe me,” Trump informed the crowd at a rally in New York state last week about the impending test.
'I Feel Literally The Same'
"So the first question was, you have a bear, a snake, an elephant, and a horse. Name the horse. That’s the horse. The second question is a little tougher," he said.
"Toward the end, they had a question like, pick a number, sir, any number. OK. 203. Multiply times nine, divided by two, add 1324, subtract 1292. Sir, multiply it out one more time by 19. What is the answer, sir? I got it right … and the one doctor said, I’ve been doing this test for 20 years, I’ve never seen anybody ace it. … So I’ve taken it, and I’ve aced it all three times, I’ll tell you, because it is a positive thing."
Trump — who has frequently criticized former President Joe Biden over age-related health and fitness issues — has recently remarked on how good he feels despite his age.
The president said he feels the same as he did 50 years ago. "I feel literally the same," he said at an Oval Office event. "I don’t know why. It's not because I eat the best foods."
He also joked about his exercise regimen, saying that he works out "like about one minute a day, max."
According to a White House summary of his previous annual medical examination in April last year, Trump was found to be in "excellent cognitive and physical health."
"A comprehensive neurological examination revealed no abnormalities in his mental status, cranial nerves, motor and sensory functions, reflexes, gait, and balance. Cognitive function, assessed using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), was normal with a score of 30 out of 30," his White House physician, Captain Sean Barbabella, wrote.
There were tests for depression and anxiety, and Trump recorded a score "within the normal range for both," although numbers were not given.
Scans in October also demonstrated that Trump is in "excellent overall health."