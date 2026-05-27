EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Desperate Cash Grab — Disgraced Comic Slashes Price on Manhattan Home to Keep Creditors at Bay

In late March, a California court ordered the fallen funnyman to pay a whopping $59million to Donna Motsinger, a former waitress whom a Los Angeles jury determined he'd attacked in 1972.

The timing of the decision couldn't be worse for the Hollywood pariah, whose fortune is reportedly dwindling as he no longer tours or makes films – while legal bills continue to mount from multiple lawsuits against him.

Sources said his once estimated $400million fortune had already shrunk to an estimated $128million – even before Motsinger was awarded the big-bucks payout for her pain and suffering.

The exclusive Manhattan property originally went on the market last year with a price tag of $6.99million. After three months, the price dropped by $250,000 to $6.75million, and with the latest price slash, now lists at $5.99million.