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EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Desperate Cash Grab — Disgraced Comic Slashes Price on Manhattan Home to Keep Creditors at Bay

Bill Cosby has allegedly cut the price of his Manhattan home as creditors close in on him.
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby has allegedly cut the price of his Manhattan home as creditors close in on him.

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May 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Disgraced comic Bill Cosby is so desperate for money to pay off a massive civil judgment granted to one of his victims, he's slashed the price on his beloved New York City townhouse by more than $750,000 – to attract buyers as quickly as possible, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's desperate to raise money and clearly willing to do just about anything necessary to do so," a source said. The disgraced comedian is facing mounting financial pressure from legal battles.

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Cosby’s Fortune Takes Massive Hit

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Bill Cosby reportedly slashed the price of his Manhattan townhouse as legal bills and civil judgments continue to mount.
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby reportedly slashed the price of his Manhattan townhouse as legal bills and civil judgments continue to mount.

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In late March, a California court ordered the fallen funnyman to pay a whopping $59million to Donna Motsinger, a former waitress whom a Los Angeles jury determined he'd attacked in 1972.

The timing of the decision couldn't be worse for the Hollywood pariah, whose fortune is reportedly dwindling as he no longer tours or makes films – while legal bills continue to mount from multiple lawsuits against him.

Sources said his once estimated $400million fortune had already shrunk to an estimated $128million – even before Motsinger was awarded the big-bucks payout for her pain and suffering.

The exclusive Manhattan property originally went on the market last year with a price tag of $6.99million. After three months, the price dropped by $250,000 to $6.75million, and with the latest price slash, now lists at $5.99million.

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Cosby’s Mansion Money Woes Continue

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A California court ordered Cosby to pay $59 million to former waitress Donna Motsinger over a 1972 assault claim.
Source: CD1 / WENN / MEGA

A California court ordered Cosby to pay $59 million to former waitress Donna Motsinger over a 1972 assault claim.

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Cosby, whose primary home is in Pennsylvania, continues to hold multiple properties.

He was hit with a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court on Dec. 31 by the East 61st Street home's lender, First Foundation Bank, which alleged he defaulted on $17.5million in loans secured against the 12,000-square-foot mansion.

The 88-year-old comic turned ex-convict also faced claims from a separate lender that he and wife Camille [Cosby] had defaulted on a $4.2million loan tied to the townhouse, with outstanding principal and accrued charges topping $3.7million.

Both of the lender's debts were ultimately settled.

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Cosby Fears More Lawsuit Chaos

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First Foundation Bank previously accused Cosby of defaulting on loans tied to his New York City townhouse.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

First Foundation Bank previously accused Cosby of defaulting on loans tied to his New York City townhouse.

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At least 60 women have accused the onetime "America's Dad" of sexual assault, but he has vehemently denied all of the allegations against him.

In 2018, he was convicted of doping and attacking an unconscious Temple University basketball executive, Andrea Constand, at his Philadelphia home in 2004. But after serving three years in prison, the ditched Jell-O pitchman was released on a technicality.

"He's terrified even more women will launch similar suits against him and he will lose everything!" the insider said.

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Cosby Marriage Crumbling Under Pressure

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Sources claimed financial strain from Bill's legal troubles has caused tension with wife, Camille Cosby.
Source: TJ2 / Mandatory Credit: WENN.com / MEGA

Sources claimed financial strain from Bill's legal troubles has caused tension with wife, Camille Cosby.

Sources said the financial crunch has put great strain on Bill and Camille, leading to tension in their 62-year marriage.

"They're desperate to raise cash, and she's sniping at him about the position he's put them in," a source shared. "It's a miracle they're still together at all."

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