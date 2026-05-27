Pam Bondi Cancer Shock: Former Attorney General Treated for Thyroid Cancer After Being Diagnosed Amid Firing

Katie Miller, a podcast host and former White House official, was among the first to pull back the curtain, posting on X to praise Bondi’s composure through the ordeal.

She wrote: "Pam has been quietly kicking cancer’s a-- the last few weeks," adding that Bondi "has a heart of gold."

The post drew a wave of support across social media.

Despite the circumstances of her exit, Bondi's ties to the Trump administration remain strong.

The president tapped her up to join the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, known as PCAST, an advisory body focused on artificial intelligence.