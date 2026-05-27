Pam Bondi Cancer Shock: Former Attorney General Treated for Thyroid Cancer After Being Diagnosed Amid Firing
May 27 2026, Updated 7:53 a.m. ET
Former Attorney General Pam Bondi has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 60-year-old has undergone treatment after discovering she had cancer in the wake of her firing by Donald Trump.
'Pam Has Been Quietly Kicking Cancer's A--'
Katie Miller, a podcast host and former White House official, was among the first to pull back the curtain, posting on X to praise Bondi’s composure through the ordeal.
She wrote: "Pam has been quietly kicking cancer’s a-- the last few weeks," adding that Bondi "has a heart of gold."
The post drew a wave of support across social media.
Despite the circumstances of her exit, Bondi's ties to the Trump administration remain strong.
The president tapped her up to join the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, known as PCAST, an advisory body focused on artificial intelligence.
Axed Over Handling Of Epstein Files
"Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president's team, and I'm thrilled for her and for all of us that she's going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces," Vice President J.D. Vance said in a statement.
Before being ousted from the Justice Department, Bondi had positioned herself as the chief defender of Trump.
Besieged by questions over Jeffrey Epstein and accusations of a weaponized Justice Department, Bondi aggressively pivoted in an extraordinary speech in February in which she mocked her Democratic questioners, praised Trump over the performance of the stock market and openly aligned herself as in sync with a president whom she painted as a victim of past impeachments and investigations
Fiercely Protective Of Trump
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"You sit here, and you attack the president, and I’m not going to have it," Bondi told lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee. "I am not going to put up with it."
But Trump dismissed Bondi from the Justice Department after he had reportedly grown frustrated with her over her failure to prosecute his political enemies aggressively enough, and for her much-criticized handling of the Epstein files.
In a social media post in September, Trump ordered Bondi to indict several of his perceived political enemies, complaining that she had not done so fast enough.
"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, 'same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, Leditia??? They’re guilty as hell but nothing is going to be done,'" Trump said of New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey and California Sen. Adam Schiff.
"We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility," Trump wrote. "They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!"
Though Bondi pursued those prosecutions, to date, all have been unsuccessful.
Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, stormed out of a closed-door briefing with Bondi in mid-March over the Epstein case, saying they "do not trust her" and that they would work to force her to testify and answer their questions under oath.
"We want her under oath because we do not trust her," said Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost.
Bondi had since retreated to the background of political goings-on.