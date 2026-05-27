EXCLUSIVE: How Stingy Sting Is Stiffing His Kids — Radar Reveals True Story Behind Rocker's Decision Not to Leave a Cent to His Brood
May 27 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Sting said he's not leaving a penny to his kids – and he's not the only star taking a tough love approach about money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"The worst thing you can do to a kid is to say, 'You don't have to work.' I think that's a form of abuse," insisted the 74-year-old rocker.
Celebrity Dads Refuse Easy Handouts
The singer believes hard work is more valuable than inherited wealth.
Thanks to a stellar solo career and his years with The Police, the Grammy winner is worth a whopping $550million, but his six children won't get a cut.
"All of my kids have been blessed with this extraordinary work ethic, whether it's in the DNA or whether I've said to them, 'Guys, you got to work. I'm spending your money. I'm paying for your education. You've got shoes on your feet. Go to work,'" Sting added.
That's not being "cruel," he said, it's to show them "kindness" and "trust that they will make their own way."
Oscar winner Ben Affleck is another A-lister who's teaching his three kids – Violet [Affleck], 20, Fin [Affleck], 17, and Samuel [Affleck], 14 – not to expect a handout.
When Sam wanted pricey designer sneakers, the Accountant star quickly shut him down.
Celebrity Parents Reject Spoiled Behavior
"I was like, 'These sneakers are $6,000. What are you talking about? What are you going to do – mow lawns? You got $6,000?'" said Ben, 53.
"He was like, 'We have the money.' I was like, 'I have the money. You're broke!'"
Ben added while you "love" your children, "you definitely do them a disservice by not connecting if you want something, you have to work for that."
Mom of eight Marie Osmond, 66, plans to give her money to charity, noting if "you hand them a fortune, you take away the most important gift you can give your children and that's the ability to work."
British chef Gordon Ramsay said his six children with wife Tana won't inherit his $220million fortune.
"It's definitely not going to them and that's not in a mean way," the 59-year-old insisted. "It's to not spoil them."
Money is "not my number one objective," he added, "and that's reflected in the way the kids are brought up."