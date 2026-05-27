EXCLUSIVE: How Stingy Sting Is Stiffing His Kids — Radar Reveals True Story Behind Rocker's Decision Not to Leave a Cent to His Brood

The singer believes hard work is more valuable than inherited wealth.

Thanks to a stellar solo career and his years with The Police, the Grammy winner is worth a whopping $550million, but his six children won't get a cut.

"All of my kids have been blessed with this extraordinary work ethic, whether it's in the DNA or whether I've said to them, 'Guys, you got to work. I'm spending your money. I'm paying for your education. You've got shoes on your feet. Go to work,'" Sting added.

That's not being "cruel," he said, it's to show them "kindness" and "trust that they will make their own way."

Oscar winner Ben Affleck is another A-lister who's teaching his three kids – Violet [Affleck], 20, Fin [Affleck], 17, and Samuel [Affleck], 14 – not to expect a handout.

When Sam wanted pricey designer sneakers, the Accountant star quickly shut him down.