EXCLUSIVE: Tupac Shakur's Brother Shoots Back — Wrongful Death Suit Alleges Vast Conspiracy in Rapper's Murder

The half-brother of murdered Tupac Shakur has launched a civil lawsuit against Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who's accused of the drive-by shooting of the rap icon 30 years ago – charging his murder was part of a massive "conspiracy" involving scores of others, RadarOnline.com can reveal .

Tupac's stepbrother Maurice [Shakur] claimed in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in L.A. a new Netflix documentary series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, about jailed sex creep and record mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, and new grand jury testimony have "revealed the existence of a broader, more complex conspiracy to murder Tupac."

The lawsuit seeks to expose additional individuals allegedly tied to the killing.