EXCLUSIVE: Tupac Shakur's Brother Shoots Back — Wrongful Death Suit Alleges Vast Conspiracy in Rapper's Murder
May 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
The half-brother of murdered Tupac Shakur has launched a civil lawsuit against Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who's accused of the drive-by shooting of the rap icon 30 years ago – charging his murder was part of a massive "conspiracy" involving scores of others, RadarOnline.com can reveal .
Tupac's stepbrother Maurice [Shakur] claimed in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in L.A. a new Netflix documentary series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, about jailed sex creep and record mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, and new grand jury testimony have "revealed the existence of a broader, more complex conspiracy to murder Tupac."
The lawsuit seeks to expose additional individuals allegedly tied to the killing.
Tupac Murder Mystery Deepens Further
The suit alleges 61-year-old Davis, who is set to go on trial for murder in August, and as many as 100 unnamed co-conspirators were involved in Tupac's slaughter.
"Many individuals who were involved have long since passed away, while others have been hard to identify," the suit claims. "One thing is certain: there remain individuals who were involved in Tupac's murder who, for 30 years, have not been held accountable for their crimes."
In addition to damages, Maurice's lawsuit aims to identify the co-conspirators and uncover the "nature and extent of each individual's involvement" – and the identities of additional individuals "who were involved. His lawyers expect to identify more defendants "through discovery."
Tupac Murder Claims Resurface Again
The filing also highlights Kirk Burrowes, founder of Bad Boy Records with Combs, saying in the docuseries about Combs: "I think that Sean, now, in my mature mind, had a lot to do with the death of Tupac."
Combs, 56, has not been tied to Tupac's demise and has long denied any involvement in the murder.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Tupac, 25, was fatally wounded while riding in a BMW with Death Row Records kingpin Marion "Suge" Knight after attending a Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996.
The rapper's ride was stopped at a red light on the Strip en route to an after-party when a white Cadillac eased up beside it and eight shots were fired.
Tupac Murder Trial Looms Large
Tupac was hit by four and died at a hospital days later and the case has remained unsolved.
But in 2023, Vegas lawmen busted Davis and charged him with being the "on the ground, on-site commander of effort to kill Tupac" as revenge for a previous fight the rapper had with Davis' nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson.
Davis has pleaded not guilty and his trial is now set for August.