Filmmaker buddies Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are being sued by Florida police sergeants Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana, who claimed the duo's 2026 movie The Rip falsely portrays them as corrupt cops, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The federal lawsuit brought by the two Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office lawmen names Artists Equity, a production company founded by the Tinseltown titans, as well as Falco Pictures, which helped produce the flick.

The officers claim the film damaged their reputations.