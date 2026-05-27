Trump's White House Team Lashes Out After Questions About Prez's Health Intensify Following 'Dozing Off' Claims
May 27 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's team is going on the offensive after fresh scrutiny over the president's health and repeated claims he has appeared to fall asleep during public events, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The White House communications office unleashed a barrage of mocking social media posts targeting journalists and TV anchors on May 26 — just as Trump traveled to Walter Reed Medical Center for a physical exam.
White House Fires Back at 'Dozing Off' Claims
The administration's rapid-response team flooded X with posts accusing reporters of nodding off on air after several outlets questioned Trump's recent appearances and energy levels, per The Daily Beast.
One post targeted Bloomberg reporter Jeff Mason, reading: "Third-rate loser @jeffmason1 cannot seem to keep his eyes open as he speculates (lies) about President Trump's perfect health. Not good."
CNN personalities were also singled out repeatedly, including Brianna Keilar, Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, Kate Bolduan and Kevin Liptak.
"FLASHBACK: FAKE TAPPER APPEARS TO DOZE OFF THROUGHOUT HIS 'SHOW,'" one White House post declared, while another mocked Bash by writing: "@DanaBashCNN FALLS ASLEEP AHEAD OF HER 55TH BIRTHDAY NEXT MONTH. WHAT IS GOING ON?"
Another jab at Bolduan read: "Wow! @KateBolduan just fell asleep AGAIN as Fake News CNN was baselessly speculating about President Trump's health."
Questions Intensify After Public Appearances
The aggressive PR blitz came after online critics circulated clips alleging Trump appeared sleepy during several recent public appearances.
One moment that fueled chatter occurred during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25, where social media users claimed the president briefly appeared to nod off.
The 79-year-old commander-in-chief has also faced mounting questions in recent months over his stamina and speaking patterns during lengthy events and press appearances.
Despite the speculation, the White House has continued insisting that Trump remains in strong physical and mental condition.
Trump Declares Health 'Perfect' After Walter Reed Visit
Following his latest trip to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Trump attempted to shut down the criticism himself with a post on Truth Social.
"Just finished my 6-month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center," Trump wrote on May 26. "Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House."
The visit marked Trump's fourth trip to the medical center since returning to office.
So far, however, the administration has not released a detailed medical report from the examination, leaving questions lingering about the full results of the checkup.
'Severe Daytime Somnolence'
On May 26, Dr. Jonathan Reiner spoke on CNN about his concerns surrounding Trump's alleged sleeping spells.
"The president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often," Reiner said, while urging the White House to provide "a clear understanding" that Trump is truly "fit for duty."