Trump's White House Team Lashes Out After Questions About Prez's Health Intensify Following 'Dozing Off' Claims

The administration's rapid-response team flooded X with posts accusing reporters of nodding off on air after several outlets questioned Trump's recent appearances and energy levels, per The Daily Beast.

One post targeted Bloomberg reporter Jeff Mason, reading: "Third-rate loser @jeffmason1 cannot seem to keep his eyes open as he speculates (lies) about President Trump's perfect health. Not good."

CNN personalities were also singled out repeatedly, including Brianna Keilar, Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, Kate Bolduan and Kevin Liptak.

"FLASHBACK: FAKE TAPPER APPEARS TO DOZE OFF THROUGHOUT HIS 'SHOW,'" one White House post declared, while another mocked Bash by writing: "@DanaBashCNN FALLS ASLEEP AHEAD OF HER 55TH BIRTHDAY NEXT MONTH. WHAT IS GOING ON?"

Another jab at Bolduan read: "Wow! @KateBolduan just fell asleep AGAIN as Fake News CNN was baselessly speculating about President Trump's health."