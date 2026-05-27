Before the Porsche and First-Class Flights, Lina Moynha Lived on One Meal a Day

Like many young people searching for stability, Lina believed education and corporate success would eventually create financial security. She graduated with a Business degree in 2018 and entered the corporate world expecting progression, opportunity, and independence.

Reality looked very different.

Corporate environments left her mentally exhausted. She describes experiencing misogyny and constant microaggressions while trying to establish herself professionally. As a young ethnic woman inside male-dominated spaces, she often felt underestimated before she even had the opportunity to prove herself.

“I experienced a lot of misogyny and micro-aggressions, and it became clear that the traditional path wasn’t going to give me the freedom or impact I wanted.”

At the same time, she became increasingly interested in property and serviced accommodation. Unlike many people entering the industry, Lina had no financial safety net behind her. She started by managing properties for family friends while learning the business through direct experience instead of expensive mentorships or industry connections.

Life became a constant balancing act between corporate work and entrepreneurship.

During lunch breaks, she spoke with landlords. Early mornings meant networking events before work. Evenings became research sessions, relationship-building, and attempts to move the business forward while everyone around her questioned the decision.

“I would be liaising with landlords during my lunch breaks at work, waking up at 6 am in the middle of winter to attend networking events, and then heading straight to the office afterwards.”

Even support at home felt complicated.

When Lina’s parents eventually discovered what she had been building, they found out through press coverage rather than family conversations. Their reaction came from fear rather than excitement.

“They were worried and told me to stop because they feared I would go bankrupt.”

Those moments explain the emotional reality behind her success. Lina did not build her businesses surrounded by encouragement, financial backing, or certainty. Most of the journey happened while people around her believed failure was the most likely outcome.