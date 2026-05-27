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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'A Crooked Politician': Trump Goes Nuclear on Biden After Ex-Prez Sued DOJ to Block Release of Audio Recordings and Transcripts Tied to Special Counsel Investigation

split image of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: mega

Donald Trump erupted on Truth Social after Joe Biden sued the DOJ over classified documents recordings.

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May 27 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump erupted in fury after former President Joe Biden sued the Department of Justice in an attempt to block the release of audio recordings and transcripts tied to Special Counsel Robert Hur's classified documents probe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president took to Truth Social on May 26 to savage his longtime political rival as the legal battle over the explosive recordings intensified.

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Trump Unloads on Biden

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image of Biden is attempting to block the release of audio recordings and transcripts tied to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation.
Source: mega

Biden is attempting to block the release of audio recordings and transcripts tied to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation.

Trump shared an article about Biden's lawsuit and blasted the former commander-in-chief in a fiery post.

"A Crooked Politician!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social while reacting to news that Biden is trying to prevent the DOJ from releasing the recordings and transcripts.

The lawsuit, filed on May 26, seeks to stop the Justice Department from handing over the files to Congress and the conservative Heritage Foundation after the DOJ previously argued the materials were exempt from disclosure under federal public records law.

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Biden Fights Release of Recordings

image of Trump reacted to the lawsuit by branding Biden 'a crooked politician' in a fiery social media post.
Source: mega

Trump reacted to the lawsuit by branding Biden 'a crooked politician' in a fiery social media post.

Biden's attorneys argued the recordings contain deeply private conversations conducted inside his home and warned their release would amount to an "unwarranted invasion" of the former president's privacy.

"Every American, including a sitting or former Vice President, has a right to privacy in the personal conversations he has within his own home," Biden's lawyers wrote in the filing.

The legal fight centers on interviews Biden gave in 2016 and 2017 to ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer while working on his memoirs.

The recordings were later obtained by Special Counsel Robert Hur during his investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents.

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Special Counsel Report Raised Questions About Biden's Memory

image of The recordings stem from interviews Biden gave to ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer in 2016 and 2017.
Source: mega

The recordings stem from interviews Biden gave to ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer in 2016 and 2017.

Hur's yearlong investigation resulted in a 345-page report that questioned Biden's age and mental competence but recommended no criminal charges against the then-81-year-old.

Transcripts released last year showed Biden was at times fuzzy about dates and details and said he was unfamiliar with the paper trail for some of the sensitive documents he handled.

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image of Republicans previously accused the DOJ of giving Biden preferential treatment compared to Trump.
Source: mega

Republicans previously accused the DOJ of giving Biden preferential treatment compared to Trump.

Republicans seized on Hur's findings as evidence that Biden was receiving favorable treatment from his own Justice Department, while Democrats pointed to Biden's cooperation with investigators.

The controversy also reignited comparisons to Trump's own classified documents case involving records stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The House voted in 2024 to hold then-Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress after he refused to release Biden's audio interviews, citing executive privilege asserted by the White House

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