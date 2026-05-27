Rosie O'Donnell's Secret Facelift Exposed — Comic Debuts Dramatic New Look and Says She Looks Like an 'Emotionally Stable Version' of Herself

Rosie O’Donnell made a bombshell confession that she secretly underwent a deep plane facelift, proudly unveiling dramatic before-and-after results after shedding 50 pounds and deciding it was time for a major glow-up, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 64-year-old comedian wrote a lengthy explanation on Substack about how she never thought the procedure was for her, but went under the knife in January after finding a doctor whom she trusted, who had worked on friends of hers who still "looked like themselves" after their facelifts.

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Rosie O'Donnell Decided to Get a Facelift After Losing 50-Pounds

Source: MEGA O'Donnell's 50-pound weight loss was the inspiration behind getting a facelift.

"I used to feel very strongly about facelifts. Not casually – morally. I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never ever," O'Donnell said about the procedure, as she thought it was a "betrayal" of "feminism" and "aging." However, her mind changed after losing 50 pounds over the course of 2025 after getting on the weight-loss Mounjaro drug and cutting out alcohol, eventually fitting into a size 12 pair of pants. "It wasn't wrinkles – it was gravity. I'd look in the mirror and think, this isn’t aging – this is melting with intention," O'Donnell told readers about the excess skin.

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Rosie O'Donnell's Child Said They 'Wouldn't Respect' Her If She Got a Facelift

Source: @rosie/Instagram O'Donnell's child, Clay, was very much against their mom getting a facelift.

O'Donnell said she caught backlash from her non-binary child, Clay, after they discovered she was looking into plastic surgery. "My 13-year-old child found out, and it was not subtle," the former daytime talk show host said of her child's reaction. Clay pleaded with their mom, “You earned your wrinkles," which O'Donnell called "rude, but also correct." The Flintstones star's teen reminded their mom that "Young women look up to you," then added "with strong effect" that "I wouldn’t be able to respect you if you did it," which O'Donnell called "a big statement from someone who still needs you to open jars." Clay's words threw the A League of Their Own actress for a loop, causing her to delay getting a facelift "for months."

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Rosie O'Donnell's Subtle Facelift Results

Source: @rosie/Instagram The comedian showed off her before-and-after facelift photos.

O'Donnell came to the "quiet realization" that she needed to teach Clay that they don't feel that they have to change, "but also knows they can, if they want to, without losing moral standing in their own life." The Sleepless in Seattle star said she went into the procedure knowing she didn't want anything extreme. "I wanted a limit. I wanted to still be me, just…less haunted. And it worked – I do look like me – A slightly more well-rested, emotionally stable version of me," O'Donnell gushed, admitting she's "quite pleased with the whole thing," even though she revealed it "cost more money than I have ever paid for a car."

'No One Noticed' Rosie O'Donnell's Facelift Results

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Source: @rosie/Instagram O'Donnell is thrilled with the subtle results of her facelift.