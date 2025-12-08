Your tip
Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell's Therapist Urged Her to 'Detach' from Trump for Two Days — Before Leftie Comic Caved Within Hours and Returned to Bashing Prez

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell has been trying to wean herself of constantly posting about Trump on social media.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Rosie O'Donnell has broken a promise to her therapist that she would go two days without posting anything about Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The progressive comedian, 63, has been a longtime critic of Trump, 79, but his securing a second term as president in 2024 drove her so mad that she moved to Ireland to live in exile while still firing off numerous social media posts a day bashing the Commander-in-Chief.

'You've Got to Detach'

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: @rosie/TikTok

O'Donnell found herself unable to go 48 hours without posting about Trump.

A new profile revealed how O'Donnell made a promise on November 26 that she wouldn't post anything about Trump for 48 hours, only for her to lose it a few hours later and take to social media.

"Roseann, you’ve got to detach,” her childhood friend and therapist, Jeanne Kopetic, made O'Donnell swear, urging her, "You’ve got to disconnect."

On the day after Thanksgiving, O'Donnell made a second promise not to post about Trump for three days, telling her Instagram followers that she was "gonna try again to not give him a minute of me."

The same day, the former talk show host re-shared a post showing Trump and his wife, Melania, in Photoshopped images wearing red hats and referring to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The president's hat had read "I was on the list," while his wife's said in white letters, "I was on the menu."

Too Fixated on Trump?

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: MEGA

O'Donnell's brother thinks her moving to Ireland to avoid Trump's second term was a the 'best decision she's made.'

The profile noted how O'Donnell's overreaching obsession with Trump was the catalyst for her moving to Ireland after he won a second term as president.

During his first four years in office, The Flintstones was so fixated with the tycoon she "doodled more than 200 portraits of Trump on her iPad," accompanied by titles including "The Moron," "Loser," and "Liar."

O'Donnell's brother, Eddie, called the move to the land of their ancestors, "The best decision she’s made, I think, in her life, honestly," to get away from nonstop coverage of Trump in the U.S.

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: MEGA

O'Donnell shared the profile with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

O'Donnell wasn't embarrassed by her profound fixation with Trump being exposed in the article.

On the contrary, the A League of Their Own star shared a link to the profile on her Instagram page along with a photo from it showing her basking in the sunlight pouring through the window of her Dublin home.

"O’Donnell's time in Ireland has been healing, but she still gets triggered by Trump," the caption from the article read underneath the picture.

Others Also 'Triggered' by Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

O'Donnell received plenty of support from other Trump haters about how easily she becomes 'triggered.'

O'Donnell's fans showed plenty of love and support in the comments.

"If someone doesn’t get triggered by him, I’d worry about them!!" one person wrote, while a second added, "I think we can all say we are triggered by him everyday."

A third cheered on the comedian's move abroad, telling her, "Everyone has triggers but you handle life so much calmer now. Happiness and healing."

However there were detractors, as a fourth pleaded, "Someone take this lady to a psychiatrist," while a fifth scoffed, "And after she leaves the psychiatrist take her straight to an Insane Asylum."

