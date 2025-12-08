Rosie O'Donnell's Therapist Urged Her to 'Detach' from Trump for Two Days — Before Leftie Comic Caved Within Hours and Returned to Bashing Prez

A new profile revealed how O'Donnell made a promise on November 26 that she wouldn't post anything about Trump for 48 hours, only for her to lose it a few hours later and take to social media.

"Roseann, you’ve got to detach,” her childhood friend and therapist, Jeanne Kopetic, made O'Donnell swear, urging her, "You’ve got to disconnect."

On the day after Thanksgiving, O'Donnell made a second promise not to post about Trump for three days, telling her Instagram followers that she was "gonna try again to not give him a minute of me."

The same day, the former talk show host re-shared a post showing Trump and his wife, Melania, in Photoshopped images wearing red hats and referring to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The president's hat had read "I was on the list," while his wife's said in white letters, "I was on the menu."