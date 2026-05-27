Axed '60 Minutes' Correspondent Who Clashed With Right-Leaning Boss Bari Weiss Releases Scathing Statement Slamming Network

Now, there are fears she may have talked her way out of CBS entirely.

Sharyn Alfonsi is officially done at 60 Minutes , RadarOnline.com can report, but not before giving the once venerable newsmagazine, now under the leadership of "anti-woke" Bari Weiss , a scathing piece of her mind.

"Repeated attempts by my representation to establish a path forward were met with absolute silence from network executives," Alfonsi said in a statement. "The message could not be clearer: my time at 60 Minutes is apparently over."

Alfonsi's relationship with the network has been shaky ever since , and she held little back in blasting her bosses on the way out the door.

The journalist's story about the Trump administration deporting Venezuelan men to a prison in El Salvador was famously pulled from the air moments before it was scheduled to be broadcast, in what many believed was Weiss catering to the president.

Alfonsi, who has worked on 60 Minutes since 2015, saw her contract come to an end earlier this month, and network executives have reportedly made no effort to contact her or her agents to discuss a renewal.

She was especially critical of the news product under the new leadership of Weiss.

The bitter broadcaster then let loose on the Weiss regime, criticizing the widespread and immediate changes at CBS that have been met with utter rejection from viewers.

"In the coming days, network leadership may attempt to hide behind corporate euphemisms like 'modernization' and 'restructuring' to explain away my departure," she stated. "Don’t be misled. This was not a routine corporate transition; it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting, and it sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom."

She continued: "There’s a feeling that the wall has come down between editorial independence and corporate interests. The concern is we're going to end up with a broadcast that looks like 60 Minutes but doesn’t have the courage or the character to produce 60 Minutes journalism that actually matters."

Alfonsi will still be paid by CBS News as an at-will employee, according to Variety, but she will no longer have a place at 60 Minutes and will not be able to update her pieces or start reporting on stories for next season.

Her producers are believed to have already been reassigned.