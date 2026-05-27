Gavin Newsom Roasts 'Good Boy' Ted Cruz With Humiliating AI Photo as Feud Over California Gas Prices Explodes

In the latest post, Newsom shared an artificially generated image of Cruz, 55, posing as a dog with a wagging tail. He was down on all fours and sporting a large dog tag with his name on it.

Puppy Cruz bent over a food bowl, which said "Chevron's Lapdog" as he was tied up by a red collar and and leash. A human figure sat alongside Cruz, holding the leash and giving the faux senator from Texas a pat on the head. The individual was dressed in a dashing suit, including a red tie.

Rather than a face, the figure's head was replaced by the Chevron logo. Plus, by his side, a stack of cash was accompanied by a bag that said "Campaign Donations."

"Chevron Cruz is a good boy," penned Newsom's campaign team in the photo's caption.