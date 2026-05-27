Netflix Star Emerges as Shock New Contender to Play James Bond — 'I Wouldn't Say No'

Turner is currently the clear favorite with bookmakers in the race to become the next 007.

The 36-year-old has already built a varied screen career, appearing as Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts spin-off films and picking up a BAFTA nomination for his performance in the BBC thriller The Capture.

He has also featured in Apple TV+ war drama Masters of the Air and worked with George Clooney on The Boys in the Boat. Away from acting, Turner is engaged to pop star Dua Lipa, adding an extra layer of spotlight to his rising profile.

Close behind him in the odds is Dickinson, 29, who is set to portray John Lennon in the upcoming Beatles biopics.

After starting in smaller British indie projects and television roles, he broke through internationally with films such as Triangle of Sadness, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and The King’s Man.