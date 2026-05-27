Netflix Star Emerges as Shock New Contender to Play James Bond — 'I Wouldn't Say No'
May 27 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
A new contender to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond has emerged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The spy franchise has yet to decide on a leading man to take over from the departing Brit, even though the last Bond film was released five years ago.
Leo Suter on Playing James Bond: 'I Wouldn't Say No'
However, an unlikely name has been thrown into the mix alongside rumored candidates, including Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, and Jacob Elordi, and he made his name in a Netflix smash.
Vikings: Valhalla star Leo Suter is the man in question, and he's already hinted that conversations with Bond bosses have taken place.
Speaking to the Times in January, the 32-year-old Brit said: "I think it might be somewhere in there, yeah, and I wouldn't say no," adding, "Watch this space."
The Netflix star's growing odds for 007 come amid major momentum behind the Amazon reboot, with Dune and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve now attached to helm the next chapter, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been brought in to write the screenplay.
Although nothing has been officially confirmed, industry speculation continues to point towards a fresh origin-style take on Bond, potentially following a younger version of the character at the start of his career.
That approach would mirror the direction of the new video game 007 First Light, which also reimagines Bond in his early MI6 days.
Leo Suter's Impressive Resume
Turner is currently the clear favorite with bookmakers in the race to become the next 007.
The 36-year-old has already built a varied screen career, appearing as Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts spin-off films and picking up a BAFTA nomination for his performance in the BBC thriller The Capture.
He has also featured in Apple TV+ war drama Masters of the Air and worked with George Clooney on The Boys in the Boat. Away from acting, Turner is engaged to pop star Dua Lipa, adding an extra layer of spotlight to his rising profile.
Close behind him in the odds is Dickinson, 29, who is set to portray John Lennon in the upcoming Beatles biopics.
After starting in smaller British indie projects and television roles, he broke through internationally with films such as Triangle of Sadness, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and The King’s Man.
More recently, he appeared opposite Nicole Kidman in Babygirl and earned a BAFTA TV nomination for A Murder at the End of the World.
Radar recently told how Euphoria star Elordi, 28, is a big favorite with bosses; however, they have concerns about his towering 6ft 5in frame.
One source close to the production said: "There are very practical considerations with Bond that go beyond charisma. The character has to slip in and out of confined locations, disappear into a crowd at a casino, and look completely at ease behind the wheel of a low-slung Aston Martin.
"When you're talking about someone who stands 6ft 5in, that physical presence becomes impossible to ignore."
The insider noted, "Jacob naturally commands attention because of his height and build. On screen, he would tower over co-stars and even alter how scenes are staged and shot. It subtly reshapes the dynamic of Bond from a sleek, stealthy operator into a more imposing figure, and that shift affects the entire visual identity of the franchise."