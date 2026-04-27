James Bond in Crisis: Super Spy Won't Return Until 2028 as Movie Chiefs Struggle to Identify Replacement for Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig's final film, No Time to Die, was released in 2021, and so far, bosses have yet to identify a replacement for the Brit.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve is collaborating on the outline of a story for the next film with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, but the final draft is not expected until next winter.

Amazon Studios executives Amy Pascal and David Heyman are tasked with finding a new leading man to replace Craig, 58, with Callum Turner, 36, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, and Jacob Elordi, 28, believed to be in the mix.

A movie insider told The Sun: "Bond won't be back until 2028. The production mindset’s gone from 'Let's hurry this through' to ‘'Make sure we get this right.'

"Denis wanted a long break after Dune 3 and has some broad ideas on the script. Steven will get on with drafts before they map out the final version. That’ll take at least the whole summer."

The insider added, "Realistically, if they can make January 2027 work for pre-production, then that will be a success. The principal photography will run until the summer, and the film always takes around nine months to a year to edit."