James Bond in Crisis: Super Spy Won't Return Until 2028 as Movie Chiefs Struggle to Identify Replacement for Daniel Craig
April 27 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET
The new James Bond film won’t be released until 2028, as bosses are said to be struggling to choose a new 007, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The delay means there will be a gap of seven years between films, the longest hiatus in the franchise's 64-year history.
Bosses Don't Want To 'Hurry' Bond 26
Daniel Craig's final film, No Time to Die, was released in 2021, and so far, bosses have yet to identify a replacement for the Brit.
Dune director Denis Villeneuve is collaborating on the outline of a story for the next film with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, but the final draft is not expected until next winter.
Amazon Studios executives Amy Pascal and David Heyman are tasked with finding a new leading man to replace Craig, 58, with Callum Turner, 36, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, and Jacob Elordi, 28, believed to be in the mix.
A movie insider told The Sun: "Bond won't be back until 2028. The production mindset’s gone from 'Let's hurry this through' to ‘'Make sure we get this right.'
"Denis wanted a long break after Dune 3 and has some broad ideas on the script. Steven will get on with drafts before they map out the final version. That’ll take at least the whole summer."
The insider added, "Realistically, if they can make January 2027 work for pre-production, then that will be a success. The principal photography will run until the summer, and the film always takes around nine months to a year to edit."
Jacob Elordi May Miss Out On Dream 007 Role
Actress Lucy Fleming, 78, the niece of the late Bond author Ian Fleming, said the producers were "approaching it in a wonderful way."
But asked who will play 007, she joked: "If I tell you, I'll have to kill you!"
Radar recently told how Euphoria star Elordi may be ruled out of becoming the 007 due to his towering 6ft 5in frame.
The Australian actor, also known for his roles in Saltburn, Frankenstein, and the recent box-office hit Wuthering Heights, has reportedly been in discussions with director Denis Villeneuve, who is confirmed to helm the long-awaited Bond 26 project.
An insider said, "Once cameras are preparing to roll, the clock starts ticking in earnest on unveiling the next Bond.
"The moment talk of production gearing up happens, the pressure intensifies to confirm who will take up the spy role. The speculation has been simmering for months, but this phase makes an imminent announcement now unavoidable."
Previous 007s Have Been Similar Height
The source continued: "What makes this chapter particularly significant is the involvement of Prime Video under Amazon MGM.
"There is serious discussion about a release strategy that could see the film arrive in theaters and on the streaming platform within a much tighter window than ever before, potentially even at the same time. That would mark a historic shift for a franchise that has traditionally guarded its cinematic exclusivity for more than six decades."
But while Elordi's rising star power and recent acclaim have fueled betting markets he is set to fill Craig's shoes as Bond, some industry observers argue his height presents practical challenges.
One source close to the production said: "There are very practical considerations with Bond that go beyond charisma.
"The character has to slip in and out of confined locations, disappear into a crowd at a casino, and look completely at ease behind the wheel of a low-slung Aston Martin. When you're talking about someone who stands 6ft 5in, that physical presence becomes impossible to ignore."
The insider added, "Jacob naturally commands attention because of his height and build. On screen, he would tower over co-stars and even alter how scenes are staged and shot.
"It subtly reshapes the dynamic of Bond from a sleek, stealthy operator into a more imposing figure, and that shift affects the entire visual identity of the franchise."