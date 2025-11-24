Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > James Bond
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bond Gig in Jeopardy! Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Past 'Bullying' Allegations Resurface as Insiders Fear It Could Destroy His Chances of Landing Leading 007 Role

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's James Bond prospects are facing uncertainty as past bullying allegations resurface.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's James Bond prospects are facing uncertainty as past bullying allegations resurface.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hollywood hotshot Aaron Taylor-Johnson's swaggering past is coming back to haunt him in the form of unseemly accusations of on-set bullying over a decade ago – and sources said the scandal could upset his chances of being named the next James Bond.

The potentially career-crushing allegations reemerged in the form of a 2020 social media post by Taylor-Johnson's Savages costar Sandra Echeverría in which the 40-year-old Mexican beauty hammered him for allegedly injuring her on purpose while filming a scene in the Oliver Stone movie.

Article continues below advertisement

The Resurfaced Allegations

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Sandra Echeverría accused Aaron Taylor-Johnson of injuring her during filming of Oliver Stone's 'Savages.'
Source: MEGA

Sandra Echeverría accused Aaron Taylor-Johnson of injuring her during filming of Oliver Stone's 'Savages.'

Article continues below advertisement

According to the resurfaced post, she was playing a kidnap victim who had her hands and feet bound inside a van when Taylor-Johnson and fellow costar Taylor Kitsch thought it would be funny "between takes to start the truck really hard."

"Me being tied feet and hands I could not hold myself up and they only revved the truck stronger so that I would hurt myself more," charged the Secret Life of Pets actress. "My dad saw everything from afar and was purple from anger. I went down all hurt. I decided not to say anything and hold on, but I hated them."

She added: "Two proud celebrities were able to do that."

Echeverría also claimed in the post Taylor-Johnson – who has been married to British director Sam Taylor-Johnson since 2012 – later apologized at the movie's 2012 premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

Horrible Timing For Aaron

Article continues below advertisement
Reports claimed Taylor-Johnson was offered the chance to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.
Source: MEGA

Taylor-Johnson was 'offered the chance to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.'

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor-Johnson has not yet addressed the allegations publicly.

Insiders say the awkward timing of the post's reemergence couldn't be worse for the 35-year-old Brit, who was reported in March to have secretly been offered the chance to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond in the blockbuster spy franchise.

Sources noted he may also be in the running for the role of the next Batman, now that Superman director James Gunn has started following him on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

The Past Coming Back To Bite Him

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Meghan Markle and Rodney King

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slammed for Branding L.A. Riots 'Cinematic' — 'She Acts Like Seeing a Few Looters Carrying Diapers Makes Her a War Survivor With PTSD'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and E.L James

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Gagging for Meeting With Multi-Millionaire Fifty Shades of Grey' Author E.L. James — As She's 'Convinced She Can Teach Her How to Make a Fortune Writing X-Rated Books'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said James Gunn's recent Instagram follow fueled speculation of Taylor-Johnson as Batman.
Source: MEGA

Sources said James Gunn's recent Instagram follow fueled speculation of Taylor-Johnson as Batman.

"It's no secret Aaron was a little cocky in his youth," said a source, "but he's grown so much since then that it would be a tragedy if he lost out on either of those opportunities because of something that happened in his early 20s.

"Let's hope whatever happened doesn't come back to bite him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.