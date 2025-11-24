EXCLUSIVE: Bond Gig in Jeopardy! Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Past 'Bullying' Allegations Resurface as Insiders Fear It Could Destroy His Chances of Landing Leading 007 Role

The potentially career-crushing allegations reemerged in the form of a 2020 social media post by Taylor-Johnson's Savages costar Sandra Echeverría in which the 40-year-old Mexican beauty hammered him for allegedly injuring her on purpose while filming a scene in the Oliver Stone movie.

Hollywood hotshot Aaron Taylor-Johnson 's swaggering past is coming back to haunt him in the form of unseemly accusations of on-set bullying over a decade ago – and sources said the scandal could upset his chances of being named the next James Bond .

According to the resurfaced post, she was playing a kidnap victim who had her hands and feet bound inside a van when Taylor-Johnson and fellow costar Taylor Kitsch thought it would be funny "between takes to start the truck really hard."

"Me being tied feet and hands I could not hold myself up and they only revved the truck stronger so that I would hurt myself more," charged the Secret Life of Pets actress. "My dad saw everything from afar and was purple from anger. I went down all hurt. I decided not to say anything and hold on, but I hated them."

She added: "Two proud celebrities were able to do that."

Echeverría also claimed in the post Taylor-Johnson – who has been married to British director Sam Taylor-Johnson since 2012 – later apologized at the movie's 2012 premiere.