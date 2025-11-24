EXCLUSIVE: Bond Gig in Jeopardy! Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Past 'Bullying' Allegations Resurface as Insiders Fear It Could Destroy His Chances of Landing Leading 007 Role
Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Hollywood hotshot Aaron Taylor-Johnson's swaggering past is coming back to haunt him in the form of unseemly accusations of on-set bullying over a decade ago – and sources said the scandal could upset his chances of being named the next James Bond.
The potentially career-crushing allegations reemerged in the form of a 2020 social media post by Taylor-Johnson's Savages costar Sandra Echeverría in which the 40-year-old Mexican beauty hammered him for allegedly injuring her on purpose while filming a scene in the Oliver Stone movie.
The Resurfaced Allegations
According to the resurfaced post, she was playing a kidnap victim who had her hands and feet bound inside a van when Taylor-Johnson and fellow costar Taylor Kitsch thought it would be funny "between takes to start the truck really hard."
"Me being tied feet and hands I could not hold myself up and they only revved the truck stronger so that I would hurt myself more," charged the Secret Life of Pets actress. "My dad saw everything from afar and was purple from anger. I went down all hurt. I decided not to say anything and hold on, but I hated them."
She added: "Two proud celebrities were able to do that."
Echeverría also claimed in the post Taylor-Johnson – who has been married to British director Sam Taylor-Johnson since 2012 – later apologized at the movie's 2012 premiere.
Horrible Timing For Aaron
Taylor-Johnson has not yet addressed the allegations publicly.
Insiders say the awkward timing of the post's reemergence couldn't be worse for the 35-year-old Brit, who was reported in March to have secretly been offered the chance to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond in the blockbuster spy franchise.
Sources noted he may also be in the running for the role of the next Batman, now that Superman director James Gunn has started following him on Instagram.
The Past Coming Back To Bite Him
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slammed for Branding L.A. Riots 'Cinematic' — 'She Acts Like Seeing a Few Looters Carrying Diapers Makes Her a War Survivor With PTSD'
"It's no secret Aaron was a little cocky in his youth," said a source, "but he's grown so much since then that it would be a tragedy if he lost out on either of those opportunities because of something that happened in his early 20s.
"Let's hope whatever happened doesn't come back to bite him."