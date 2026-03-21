EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Wild Card' Stars Being Lined Up to Play the Next James Bond Villain
March 21 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Wagner Moura, Jean Dujardin, and Christian Friedel are emerging as unexpected contenders to play the next James Bond villain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The speculation about who will be made the next 007 baddie for the long-awaited 26th installment in the spy franchise is growing years after Daniel Craig ended his tenure as the super spy with the 2021 film No Time to Die, with the next Bond movie currently scheduled for release in 2028, with Denis Villeneuve attached as director.
While speculation has focused heavily on who will succeed Craig as James Bond, with names including Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson frequently mentioned as favorites, industry insiders said attention is also increasingly turning to the role of the villain.
The Bond franchise has a long tradition of memorable antagonists, with recent installments casting established stars such as Javier Bardem and Rami Malek as villains.
But some figures within the film industry say producers may instead seek an actor with strong critical credentials who has not yet become a global household name.
One source involved in film development said, "The Bond villain has to feel dangerous but also fresh. Studios sometimes chase big Oscar winners, but the most effective villains are often actors audiences recognize but don't completely know."
Wagner Moura Emerges As Possible Contender
Brazilian actor Moura, 49, has been cited as a possible contender following a series of acclaimed performances in television and film.
Moura became widely known for his portrayal of Pablo Escobar in Narcos and later appeared in the 2024 film Civil War as well as the television adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
Industry observers said his ability to combine charm with underlying menace could translate well into the Bond universe.
One casting executive said Moura's screen presence could make him a compelling adversary for the franchise's next 007.
They added: "What makes Wagner Moura stand out is that he can command a scene without raising his voice. He has a natural warmth and charm that draws viewers in, but at the same time, there's always an edge underneath it that suggests the character could turn dangerous at any moment."
Jean Dujardin Seen As Sophisticated Antagonist
French actor Dujardin, 53, has also been suggested as a strong possibility.
Dujardin won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2012 for his role in the silent film The Artist, and later appeared in the Martin Scorsese classic, The Wolf of Wall Street.
A producer familiar with the Bond franchise said Dujardin's evolving screen persona could make him particularly effective as a sophisticated antagonist.
The producer said, "Jean Dujardin has developed into the kind of actor who brings layers to every role he takes on.
"There is a confidence about him that reads as sophisticated and charismatic, but it can very quickly shift into something colder and more calculating when the story demands it."
Christian Friedel Could Offer A Different Take
German actor Christian Friedel, 47, is another name being discussed following his widely praised performance in the 2023 film The Zone of Interest and his appearance in the third season of The White Lotus.
Industry insiders said Friedel's ability to shift between unsettling intensity and unexpected humor could offer an unusual interpretation of a Bond villain.
One studio source said Friedel's range could appeal to filmmakers looking for something different.
They added: "Christian Friedel has shown that he can inhabit characters who are quietly chilling, but he also has the ability to bring a strange, almost playful energy into a scene when it suits the role."
The insider added: "What makes him interesting is that audiences never quite know what they are going to get from him.
"He can be intensely serious one moment and subtly offbeat the next, which creates an unpredictability that could make a Bond villain feel far more complex and unsettling."