EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Wild Card' Stars Being Lined Up to Play the Next James Bond Villain

While speculation has focused heavily on who will succeed Craig as James Bond, with names including Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson frequently mentioned as favorites, industry insiders said attention is also increasingly turning to the role of the villain.

The Bond franchise has a long tradition of memorable antagonists, with recent installments casting established stars such as Javier Bardem and Rami Malek as villains.

But some figures within the film industry say producers may instead seek an actor with strong critical credentials who has not yet become a global household name.

One source involved in film development said, "The Bond villain has to feel dangerous but also fresh. Studios sometimes chase big Oscar winners, but the most effective villains are often actors audiences recognize but don't completely know."