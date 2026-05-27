'Deeply Alarming': Trump's Late-Night Online Tirades Leave 'The View' Co-Hosts Concerned — As White House Defends Prez 'Falling Asleep' in Public
May 27 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin and other co-hosts on The View voiced their concerns about Donald Trump's late-night rants on social media as he faces repeated accusations that he's fallen asleep in public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, May 27, Griffin, 36, called Trump's all-hours posts on Truth Social "deeply alarming," as rumors swirl the president is in poor health.
Trump's Late-Night Tirades Questioned on 'The View'
"I think if it was any of our spouses, we’d be like, ‘Honey, get some sleep. You don’t perform well the next day," Griffin said. "He’s posted there [at Truth Social] upwards of 44 overnight posting tirades of dozens-plus tweets. One night in December between 8 p.m. and midnight, the president’s account posted 160 times."
Joy Behar chimed in, "It’s impressive in a certain way. Because who can do that?"
Trump May Suffer 'Severe Daytime Somnolence'
This comes after Dr. Jonathan Reiner expressed his own worries for Trump's sleep health on CNN.
"The president has severe daytime somnolence," the doctor explained earlier this week. "He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and there was concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances."
The White House Defends Trump's Health
As clips and images of Trump allegedly falling asleep at public events made rounds online and were reported on major news networks, the White House furiously defended the president in a series of fiery social media posts.
Several journalists and television personalities found themselves in the spotlight, as pictures of them seemingly snoozing – or in some cases, blinking on camera – were mocked by White House accounts.
"Third-rate loser @jeffmason1 cannot seem to keep his eyes open as he speculates (lies) about President Trump's perfect health. Not good," one post said.
Another called out CNN's Jake Tapper.
"FLASHBACK: FAKE TAPPER APPEARS TO DOZE OFF THROUGHOUT HIS 'SHOW,'" the online update read.
Trump Insists He's in Great Health After Physical
Reflecting on the barrage of attacks on social media, The View co-host Sara Haines pointed out that there's a difference between a journalist sleeping and the POTUS being unable to keep his eyes open on the job.
"A reporter falling asleep does not have the same consequential nature of the president of the United States. It’s the highest, most powerful job on the globe," she said. "I think that the problem with Donald Trump is I did notice with President Biden during the debate the decline of sorts. With President Trump, it’s harder to tell because he was always crazy."
However, Trump, 79, has continued to insist that he is in excellent health.
"Just finished my 6-month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center," Trump wrote via Truth Social on Tuesday, May 26. "Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House."