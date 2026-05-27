'Deeply Alarming': Trump's Late-Night Online Tirades Leave 'The View' Co-Hosts Concerned — As White House Defends Prez 'Falling Asleep' in Public

Reflecting on the barrage of attacks on social media, The View co-host Sara Haines pointed out that there's a difference between a journalist sleeping and the POTUS being unable to keep his eyes open on the job.

"A reporter falling asleep does not have the same consequential nature of the president of the United States. It’s the highest, most powerful job on the globe," she said. "I think that the problem with Donald Trump is I did notice with President Biden during the debate the decline of sorts. With President Trump, it’s harder to tell because he was always crazy."

However, Trump, 79, has continued to insist that he is in excellent health.

"Just finished my 6-month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center," Trump wrote via Truth Social on Tuesday, May 26. "Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House."