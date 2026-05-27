Donald, Melania and Barron Trump's Wedding No-Show Sent 'Coordinated Message' About 'Power, Loyalty, Family and Image,' PR Expert Says

Don Jr. tied the knot with Bettina during an intimate but glamorous ceremony in the Bahamas, surrounded by close friends and family members.

But the absence of Donald, Melania, and Barron immediately raised eyebrows among critics and supporters alike.

Michael told RadarOnline.com, "What makes this especially interesting is that it wasn't just Donald Trump missing. When you also have Melania and Barron absent, while other members of the family are visibly present and celebrating publicly, it naturally creates intrigue."

The PR expert said the public fascination surrounding the Trump family means even attendance at private events quickly becomes a topic of conversation online.