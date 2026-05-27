Matthew Perry's Disgraced Ex-Assistant Sentenced to Nearly 4 Years in Prison — After He Gave 'Friends' Actor the Ketamine that Killed Him

The sentencing comes after several days of explosive and emotional testimony from Perry's family, including from his mother, Suzanne, who pulled no punches in making it clear she holds Iwamasa responsible for the death of her son.

"Matthew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny. Kenny's most important job – by far – was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction," Suzanne wrote in her victim impact letter. "His number one responsibility – ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug-free.

"Kenny knew, should he feel unduly pressured, that with one phone call to any number of the people in Matthew's orbit, reinforcements would be on the way, and his job would be safe. But instead of protecting Matthew, he aided and abetted illegal drug taking, arranged for one source of supply, then another."

She continued: "[He] shot the drugs into Matthew's body, though he was not in the least qualified. He did it even though he could see, anyone could have seen, it was so obviously dangerous. And he did it again and again."