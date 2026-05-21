Matthew Perry's Mom Blasts Tragic 'Friends' star's Assistant In Heartbreaking Letter Ahead of Sentencing — 'He Killed My Son'
May 21 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET
Matthew Perry's mom has launched a blistering attack on tragic Friends' star's former assistant, saying "he killed my son."
RadarOnline.com can reveal Suzanne Perry's tough words form part of an emotional victim impact statement ahead of Kenneth Iwamasa's sentencing.
Iwamasa is facing up to 15 years in prison after being accused of "repeatedly" injecting the star with ketamine "without medical training," including on the day he died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, the Department of Justice said in August 2024.
The troubled actor was found dead in his hot tub by Iwamasa after he returned from running errands, after he shot the actor "up with a big one," according to his plea agreement.
Perry's cause of death was determined to be "acute effects of ketamine” and his assistant pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.
Ahead of his sentencing, set for May 27, Suzanne made her feelings clear that she holds Iwamasa responsible for the death of her son.
'Matthew Trusted Kenny. We Trusted Kenny'
Her letter read: "(Matthew) had known Kenny, and so had we, for 25 years.
"Matthew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny. Kenny's most important job – by far – was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction.
"His number one responsibility – ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug free. Kenny knew, should he feel unduly pressured, that with one phone call to any number of the people in Matthew's orbit, reinforcements would be on the way, and his job would be safe."
She continued in the letter obtained by TMZ: "But instead of protecting Matthew, he aided and abetted illegal drug taking, arranged for one source of supply, then another.
'He Sent Me Songs'
"Shot the drugs into Matthew's body, though he was not in the least qualified. He did it even though he could see, anyone could have seen, it was so obviously dangerous. And he did it again and again.
"And when he had killed my son, he kept a sharp eye on me. He sent me songs, he drew a little map to help me find my way around the cemetery."
Suzanne claimed that Iwamasa "insisted" on speaking at Perry's funeral, where she claimed he clung to her "as if he was somehow the good guy who tried to save Matthew."
"We trusted a man without a conscience, and my son paid the price," she added.
Suzanne ended the letter: "Nothing takes this pain away, nor will it, I am sure, for as long as (I) live."
Iwamasa was one of five people charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine to Perry.
Jasveen Sangha, the woman known as the "Ketamine Queen" who provided drugs that killed Perry, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and three years supervised release in April 2026.
Jasveen pleaded guilty in September 2025 to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.
Authorities alleged that she sold approximately 50 vials of ketamine to Matthew for $11,000 — including the batch that led to his passing.