Matthew Perry's Mom Blasts Tragic 'Friends' star's Assistant In Heartbreaking Letter Ahead of Sentencing — 'He Killed My Son'

Iwamasa is facing up to 15 years in prison after being accused of "repeatedly" injecting the star with ketamine "without medical training," including on the day he died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, the Department of Justice said in August 2024.

The troubled actor was found dead in his hot tub by Iwamasa after he returned from running errands, after he shot the actor "up with a big one," according to his plea agreement.

Perry's cause of death was determined to be "acute effects of ketamine” and his assistant pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Ahead of his sentencing, set for May 27, Suzanne made her feelings clear that she holds Iwamasa responsible for the death of her son.