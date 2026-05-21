Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's Mom Blasts Tragic 'Friends' star's Assistant In Heartbreaking Letter Ahead of Sentencing — 'He Killed My Son'

picture of Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry's mom has laid into the star's former assistant, blaming him for her son's death.

May 21 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Matthew Perry's mom has launched a blistering attack on tragic Friends' star's former assistant, saying "he killed my son."

RadarOnline.com can reveal Suzanne Perry's tough words form part of an emotional victim impact statement ahead of Kenneth Iwamasa's sentencing.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Suzanne Perry and Keith Morrison
Source: MEGA

Suzanne, here with husband Keith Morrison, laid into Kenneth Iwamasa in a statement ahead of his sentencing.

Article continues below advertisement

Iwamasa is facing up to 15 years in prison after being accused of "repeatedly" injecting the star with ketamine "without medical training," including on the day he died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, the Department of Justice said in August 2024.

The troubled actor was found dead in his hot tub by Iwamasa after he returned from running errands, after he shot the actor "up with a big one," according to his plea agreement.

Perry's cause of death was determined to be "acute effects of ketamine” and his assistant pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Ahead of his sentencing, set for May 27, Suzanne made her feelings clear that she holds Iwamasa responsible for the death of her son.

Article continues below advertisement

'Matthew Trusted Kenny. We Trusted Kenny'

picture of Suzanne Perry and Keith Morrison
Source: MEGA

Suzanne said her entire family placed trust in Iwamasa to support her son.

Article continues below advertisement

Her letter read: "(Matthew) had known Kenny, and so had we, for 25 years.

"Matthew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny. Kenny's most important job – by far – was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction.

"His number one responsibility – ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug free. Kenny knew, should he feel unduly pressured, that with one phone call to any number of the people in Matthew's orbit, reinforcements would be on the way, and his job would be safe."

She continued in the letter obtained by TMZ: "But instead of protecting Matthew, he aided and abetted illegal drug taking, arranged for one source of supply, then another.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Sent Me Songs'

picture of Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Suzanne said Iwamasa tried to make out he was the 'good guy' who tried to save her son following his death.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Mark Fuhrman

EXCLUSIVE: Horrific Truth About Late O.J. Simpson Cop Who Blew the Murder Case — Including His Secret Psychiatrist Sessions and Nazi Memorabilia Scandal

picture of Vanessa Trump and Kai Trump

Kai Trump Heaps Praise on Mom Vanessa After Revealing Shock Cancer Battle — 'She's the Strongest Person I Know'

Article continues below advertisement

"Shot the drugs into Matthew's body, though he was not in the least qualified. He did it even though he could see, anyone could have seen, it was so obviously dangerous. And he did it again and again.

"And when he had killed my son, he kept a sharp eye on me. He sent me songs, he drew a little map to help me find my way around the cemetery."

Suzanne claimed that Iwamasa "insisted" on speaking at Perry's funeral, where she claimed he clung to her "as if he was somehow the good guy who tried to save Matthew."

"We trusted a man without a conscience, and my son paid the price," she added.

Suzanne ended the letter: "Nothing takes this pain away, nor will it, I am sure, for as long as (I) live."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Five people have been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine to Perry.

Iwamasa was one of five people charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine to Perry.

Jasveen Sangha, the woman known as the "Ketamine Queen" who provided drugs that killed Perry, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and three years supervised release in April 2026.

Jasveen pleaded guilty in September 2025 to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Authorities alleged that she sold approximately 50 vials of ketamine to Matthew for $11,000 — including the batch that led to his passing.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.