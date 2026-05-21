EXCLUSIVE: Horrific Truth About Late O.J. Simpson Cop Who Blew the Murder Case — Including His Secret Psychiatrist Sessions and Nazi Memorabilia Scandal

The former LAPD cop later saw his credibility collapse during the nationally televised murder trial when recordings surfaced of him repeatedly using racist language.

His conduct became central to the defense strategy, which ultimately contributed to Simpson's acquittal in 1995.

Fuhrman later pleaded no contest to perjury after falsely denying on the witness stand he had used racial slurs.

A source familiar with the lasting fallout from the case told us: "The horrifying truth is that once Fuhrman became the face of the investigation, the entire prosecution lost credibility with huge sections of the public. Every allegation about him – whether proven or not – poisoned the case further."