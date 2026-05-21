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EXCLUSIVE: Horrific Truth About Late O.J. Simpson Cop Who Blew the Murder Case — Including His Secret Psychiatrist Sessions and Nazi Memorabilia Scandal

Photo of Mark Fuhrman
Source: Mega

Mark Fuhrman is said to have been a major reason O.J. Simpson was found not guilty.

May 21 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Mark Fuhrman died a deeply divisive figure, and renewed scrutiny surrounding the disgraced detective since his passing, aged 74, has now revived disturbing allegations that helped unravel the prosecution's murder case against O. J. Simpson – including accusations involving Nazi memorabilia, racist remarks, and explosive psychiatric revelations.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Fuhrman – who passed away on May 12 – became one of the most controversial figures in modern American legal history after serving as one of the first detectives to investigate the 1994 killings of Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

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Photo of Mark Fuhrman
Source: Mega

Fuhrman investigated the 1994 deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in Los Angeles.

The former LAPD cop later saw his credibility collapse during the nationally televised murder trial when recordings surfaced of him repeatedly using racist language.

His conduct became central to the defense strategy, which ultimately contributed to Simpson's acquittal in 1995.

Fuhrman later pleaded no contest to perjury after falsely denying on the witness stand he had used racial slurs.

A source familiar with the lasting fallout from the case told us: "The horrifying truth is that once Fuhrman became the face of the investigation, the entire prosecution lost credibility with huge sections of the public. Every allegation about him – whether proven or not – poisoned the case further."

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'Fuhrman Was a Bad Guy'

Photo of Johnnie Cochran
Source: MEGA

Simpson's attorney, Johnnie Cochran, noted Fuhrman was a 'bad guy.'

Fresh attention has now focused on allegations first raised during the trial era that Fuhrman possessed Nazi memorabilia and behaved in an openly antisemitic manner.

According to a 1995 report, Deputy District Attorney Lucienne Coleman alleged Fuhrman had vandalized another officer's locker with swastikas after the detective married a Jewish woman.

Coleman also claimed Fuhrman walked "around on weekends wearing Nazi paraphernalia."

Those allegations were never corroborated by the officers and prosecutors named in Coleman's claims, while one prosecution source dismissed the accusations as "multiple hearsay, really just gossip."

Yet the controversy continued to shadow Fuhrman throughout the trial and beyond.

Defense attorney Johnnie Cochran has said, "(Co-prosecutor Christopher) Darden also knew that Fuhrman was a bad guy. He knew he collected Nazi memorabilia; he knew his past record. I went over to him at the trial because I had respect for him, and I said don't, as a black man, take Fuhrman (as a witness); you'll be used."

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Photo of Dana Carvey
Source: Mega

Comedian Dana Carvey mocked the disgraced detective in a comedy routine.

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The scandal even filtered into popular culture.

In a 1995 comedy routine centered on the Simpson trial, comedian Dana Carvey mocked the detective using a German accent while referring to him as "Mark Der Fuhrman."

At the same time, damaging details emerged about Fuhrman's psychiatric history following reporting by journalist Jeffrey Toobin.

The article, titled An Incendiary Defense, examined Fuhrman's mental state, prior attempts to leave the police force, and comments he made during psychiatric sessions.

Toobin published statements attributed to Fuhrman's psychiatric sessions, including: "Those people disgust me, and the public puts up with it" and "that job has damaged me mentally. I can't even go anywhere without a gun. I have this urge to kill people that upset me."

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Photo of 'Murder in Brentwood'
Source: www.amazon.com

Fuhrman defended his role in his book, 'Murder in Brentwood.'

Fuhrman later attempted to defend his role in the case in his book Murder in Brentwood.

He wrote: "I apologize for the pain I caused with my insensitive words. However, one thing I will not apologize for is my policework on the Simpson case. I did a good job; I did nothing wrong."

The detective's notoriety has also been revisited through FX's recent American Crime Story, which dramatized the Simpson trial and portrayed Fuhrman as both deeply flawed and central to one of America's most explosive courtroom collapses.

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