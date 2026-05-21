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EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's Wedding Blueprint Revealed — Radar Goes Inside Pair's Secret Plans for A-List Extravaganza

harry styles zoe kravitz secret wedding plans
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are reportedly planning a lavish A-list wedding celebration.

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May 21 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are busily mapping out their future wedding plans, and RadarOnline.com can reveal with her pals being a list of Tinseltown royalty, the shebang is expected to be as star-studded as Taylor Swift's upcoming knot-tie with NFL hunk Travis Kelce.

While 32-year-old 'Watermelon Sugar' singer Styles has his share of famous friends, the 37-year-old Batman beauty has been surrounded by celebrities her whole life, including her rock star dad, Lenny Kravitz, and actress mom, Lisa Bonet.

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Harry 'Completely Smitten'

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Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are reportedly planning a star-studded wedding with celebrity guests tied to Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are reportedly planning a star-studded wedding with celebrity guests tied to Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

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"Zoë is this hybrid of Hollywood and rock royalty," explained an insider.

"She's been surrounded by celebrities since she was born, and hardly knows anyone that isn't famous. There are going to be a ton of A-listers on the guest list, and not just her parents' friends."

Styles and Kravitz got engaged after eight months of dating and an insider describes the future-marrieds as floating in seventh heaven.

"He is completely smitten," said a source. "He would jump off a cliff for her."

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Zoë Planning Star-Studded Wedding

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Sources said Styles is 'completely smitten' after reportedly getting engaged to Zoë following eight months of dating.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Styles is 'completely smitten' after reportedly getting engaged to Zoë following eight months of dating.

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Meanwhile, Kravitz, who was briefly wed to 'Nocturnal Animals' actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021 and engaged to 'Magic Mike' star Channing Tatum before their split in October 2024, is reportedly zooming around "on cloud nine."

"This is Zoë's second time down the aisle so she's pretty chill about it all," added the source.

"She's said she's very open to whatever kind of wedding Harry wants. He's got so many friends himself so it's hard to imagine this will be less than 200 people, if not more, and the lion's share will be famous."

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