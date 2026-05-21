EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's Wedding Blueprint Revealed — Radar Goes Inside Pair's Secret Plans for A-List Extravaganza

"Zoë is this hybrid of Hollywood and rock royalty," explained an insider.

"She's been surrounded by celebrities since she was born, and hardly knows anyone that isn't famous. There are going to be a ton of A-listers on the guest list, and not just her parents' friends."

Styles and Kravitz got engaged after eight months of dating and an insider describes the future-marrieds as floating in seventh heaven.

"He is completely smitten," said a source. "He would jump off a cliff for her."