Home > Exclusives > Matthew Perry
Exclusive

Matthew Perry's Personal Assistant's Dark Past Exposed — Including Evictions and Money Issues... as He Awaits Prison Sentence Following Actor's Death

Photo of Matthew Perry, Kenneth Iwamasa
Source: MEGA; LINKEDIN

Kenneth Iwamasa is set to be sentenced in January.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

The personal assistant who gave Matthew Perry his fatal dose of ketamine has a secret, shady past, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Friends star died after a lethal dose of the horse tranquilizer in October 2023 at the age of 54.

Kenneth Iwamasa was Perry's personal assistant since 1994.
Source: Linkedin

Kenneth Iwamasa was Perry's personal assistant since 1994, and was arrested following the actor's death.

His long-serving assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, the alleged drug dealer's "ketamine queen," Jasveen Sangha, film director Erik Fleming, and doctors Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia, all pleaded guilty in the case, with Iwamasa due to be sentenced in January.

Chavez and Plasencia were accused of supplying $55,000 of ketamine to Perry, allegedly bought from Sangha and distributed by Fleming, including the fatal vial. Iwamasa admitted to giving the drug to Perry and injecting him with it multiple times on the day of his death.

Now we can reveal all about his checkered past.

Kenneth Iwamasa's Dark Past

'Ketamine queen' Jasveen Sangha was also charged with Perry's death.
Source: Jasveen Sangha/instagram

'Ketamine queen' Jasveen Sangha was also charged with Perry's death.

Former talent manager Iwamasa, 60, had been Perry’s long-term assistant since 1994 and was living with him at a $49,000-a-month Beverly Hills rental at the time of his death, while Perry’s Pacific Palisades mansion was being renovated.

It’s unclear how long Iwamasa had been under Perry's roof. Iwamasa has a history when it comes to being evicted from property, with two separate landlords filing lawsuits to regain possession of their houses, according to lawsuits obtained by Radar.

Money Problems

Photo of Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

The 'Friends' star died in 2023 at the age of 54.

Horizon Real Estate Management filed an unlawful detainer lawsuit in May 2005, and the house was repossessed by them, with Iwamasa only paying up what was owed, a full seven years later, after a writ of execution.

Previously, in 1992, Conam Management Corporation sued Iwamasa for the same problem; the case was dismissed a year later. Iwamasa has also had his fair share of money problems.

Time Behind Bars

Five people were charged in Perry's death, with Sangha facing 65 years behind bars.
Source: Matthew Ansley- UNSPLASH

Five people were charged in Perry's death, with Sangha facing 65 years behind bars.

He was sued by the debt collection agency Arrow Financial Services LLC in May 2000 for breach of contract and had racked up a bad debt with United Merchants Association, which sued for collection in December 1998.

Both cases were dismissed months after filing the lawsuits, presumably as Iwamasa paid up.

On December 3, Plasencia was sentenced in a Los Angeles federal court to 30 months in prison for supplying ketamine to Perry and his assistant. Chávez is expected to be sentenced on December 17.

Meanwhile, Sangha, who has been vocal about getting a lenient sentence, faces 65 years behind bars.

